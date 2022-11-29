I'm Practically a Spanx Expert, and the Extended Cyber Monday Sale on Its Oprah-Approved Styles Is a Must-Shop

Everything is still on sale, including the bras Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner have worn

By
Erin Johnson
Published on November 29, 2022 08:30 AM

Spanx Extended Sale Tout
Photo: Spanx

If you're a Spanx fan or a Spanx-curious shopper, you know the brand doesn't go on sale too often.

So when prices are marked down, it's worth taking a closer look, especially knowing Spanx is home to cozy finds like the AirEssentials set that made Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things list or the Bra-llelujah wireless bra Jennifer Garner has been known to rave about (and Kylie Jenner recently posed in.) And right now, the whole site just so happens to be on sale.

This weekend, Spanx slashed everything on its site by 20 percent, including some hardly-ever-on-sale items like the coveted faux leather leggings and the new velvet leggings that are perfect for the holiday season. And the site-wide sale has been extended through today, so you've got less than 24 hours to snap up anything you've had your eye on. Don't worry, we'll be right there with you.

I just spent months testing out some of Spanx's best-selling items and can confirm: This brand is worth the hype. The pants really do hug your thighs and support your stomach in all the right ways. I usually hate going to fitness classes that have mirror-lined walls, but with my Spanx Booty-Boost Active 7/8 leggings, I have to admit that I was kind of checking myself out.

I know so many shoppers love the faux leather leggings too, and while those are fun for a night out, I really think the brand's faux suede flare pants are an underrated gem. Pair those with a pointed-toe boot and a chunky sweater, and you've got a look that will last you through the season.

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! Faux Suede Flare Pants; $134.40 (orig. $168); spanx.com

If you haven't already shopped the Spanx Cyber Monday sale (or if you slept on purchasing something you've had your eye on), then this is your sign to get going. Check out these tried-and-true Spanx styles and well as celeb-worn items while they're all 20 percent off today.

Spanx Cyber Monday Extended Sale Deals

If you're looking for something a little less out-on-the-town and a little more back-to-the-office, then hop on over to The Perfect Collection and add these Perfect pants to your cart. Both Oprah and Mindy Kaling have sung the praises of these pants, and I have to say, they look so professional and structured off-hanger but are so comfortable and flattering when you slip them on. Spanx also just released a Perfect jumpsuit that's available in petite and tall sizes, and there's a Perfect blazer to round out your look. And yes, every single one of these items is 20 percent off.

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! The Perfect Pant Hi-Rise Flare, $134.40 ($168); spanx.com

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! The Perfect Jumpsuit, $182.40 ($228); spanx.com

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! The Perfect Blazer, $198.40 (orig. $248); spanx.com

Now, back to those confidence- and booty-boosting workout pants I mentioned earlier. I own both the Booty Boost Active 7/8 leggings and yoga pants, and I am equally obsessed with both. If you're worried about sizing, I have one in a small and one in a medium and they both fit really well, so you can't go wrong either way. The small is more sculpting while the medium has a little more room, but still hugs me nicely. Both of these items are discounted today as well as the new Active leggings with pockets (because we love pockets).

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $78.40 (orig $98); spanx.com

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! Booty Boost Yoga Pants, $88 (orig. $110); spanx.com

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! Booty Boost Perfect Pocket Active 7/8 Leggings, $94.40 (orig. $118); spanx.com

Perhaps the most talked-about Spanx items this season come from the AirEssentials line. Oprah said these ″light as air″ pants feel "like buttah," and I agree. I actually gasped the first time I felt these pants, and since then, this set has turned into my work-from-home uniform. The AirEssentials half-zip pullover is almost sold out, but luckily Spanx just released a cardigan made of the same buttery-soft fabric. I'm buying both for my mom and sister-in-law.

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants, $94.90 (orig. $118); spanx.com

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! AirEssentials Cocoon, $118.40 (orig. $148); spanx.com

Shop more popular styles from the Spanx extended sale while they're still 20 percent off (and in stock).

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! Patent Leather Leggings; $98 (orig. $122.50); spanx.com

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! Velvet Leggings; $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! Flare Jeans, Midnight Shade, $118.40 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Spanx Extended Sale
Spanx

Buy It! Bra-llelujah Lightly Lined Wireless Bra, $54.40 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

