Lifestyle Fashion The Spanx Pants Oprah Once Named Her 'Favorite' Are Now Available with Trendy Side Slits The brand added a few other styles to its Perfect collection, too By Alyssa Grabinski Published on February 8, 2023 06:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Things are shaping up! Spanx's Perfect Collection houses a ton of best-sellers, and this week, the brand just dropped three new styles bound to boost the collection's fashion street cred even more. The drop includes an upgraded version of pants that Oprah Winfrey once named her "favorite," a classic funnel neck shirt that you can wear during work hours Monday through Friday and into the weekend, and a pair of posh A-line shorts that you'll want to whip out once the weather starts heating up. Each piece is made with smoothing premium pointe fabric for that famous flattering Spanx fit, and comes in sizes XS to 3X. The styles are all available in black, and the top also comes in white, so mixing and matching is super straightforward for a streamlined look. Spanx Just Expanded Its Supremely Soft Loungewear Collection with a New Sweatshirt That's Bound to Sell Out Soon Getting into the specifics of each individual item, let's start with the new Perfect Pants. The style was included on Oprah's Favorite Things list back in 2019, and the brand continues to update it with new, trendy details — and this time, it's got side slits. Like the originals, the pants have a pull-on design — so no need to do that little dance to squeeze into them — and hidden core shaping technology that's part of what makes them "ultra-flattering," as Oprah once described them. But now you can flaunt those trendy Birkenstocks or fun combat boots because of the new breezy cuts at the bottom. There's also petite and tall sizes available, of which the brand recommends going shorter if you wear mostly flats. Spanx Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Double Slit Pant in Classic Black, $168; spanx.com Also new to the collection is this funnel neck top, which feels more structured than a cotton T-shirt and has the look of a perfectly-tailored top. Wear it to the bowling alley with a pair of jeans and some old-school Converse sneakers for a casual Friday 'fit or make it daytime-friendly with a tennis skirt and a denim jacket in your favorite wash. And after a weekend of activities, you can style it for work on Monday, too. Also, putting your shirt on has never been easier (and more free from foundation stains) since there's a zipper in the back, which blends in perfectly with the seams. Accidents do happen, though, and in that case, you're good to toss it in the washing machine. Spanx Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Funnel Neck Top in Classic Black, $128; spanx.com If you find denim shorts are too tight and linen ones are too flowy, the Perfect A-line shorts may be the perfect in between. Made free of a zipper or button, these pull-on shorts allow your waist and thighs to breathe, and they also don't even need a belt. (But you can always add one if you're an accessory queen!) Spanx Buy It! Spanx The Perfect A-Line Short in Classic Black, $118; spanx.com All three of the items in the drop are under $170, and may very well earn a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list this year — at least we think so!