Lifestyle Fashion You Can Get the Spanx Pants Oprah Once Called 'Ultra-Flattering' in 2 New Trendy Styles Her "favorite" pants are available in wide-leg and kick-flare styles for fall Published on September 7, 2022 04:30 PM At this point, we'll buy pretty much anything Oprah recommends. The media mogul added the Perfect Pant from Spanx to her 2019 list of Favorite Things, and now the style is getting a fall upgrade as we transition into the new season. The brand just launched wide-leg and kick-flare versions of the best-selling pants that are available starting today. Super wide-leg pants are all over Hollywood right now, with celebrities like Jennifier Lawrence and Eva Longoria wearing them on repeat. Best of all, they're designed with the same premium ponte fabric that's soft to touch, yet offers that trendy flare that so many stars are a fan of right now. Spanx The Perfect Pant Wide Leg, $168 The machine-washable pants have four-way stretch and a pull-on style that makes getting ready easy, and with no zipper or buttons, you'll be able to feel comfortable all day long. The sleek pants come in classic black, which pairs perfectly with a flowy blouse. Similarly, the new kick-flare style offers the same cozy ponte fabric that stretches and moves with you, but they are slightly tighter around the thigh and flare out. Plus, they fall higher up the ankle, allowing you to show off your mules or flats. Spanx The Perfect Pant Kick Flare, $148 Other styles from the Perfect Pant Collection are available for fall, too, including Oprah's "favorite" Ankle 4-Pocket pair. The media mogul loves the "ultra-flattering" pants so much that she called up Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, to applaud her on the incredible fit. "In sizes XS–3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed," she wrote. The High-Rise Flare version of the pants, which previously sold out five times, is also fully stocked right now. The popular pants come in black or navy that's perfect for work events or nice dinners. They feature the same premium ponte fabric that shoppers love, and the fun flare adds length to your legs. If you want a more fitted look, you can snag the Perfect Pants in straight and skinny-leg styles. Both pants hug the legs and slip right on for a leggings-like feel. Speaking of loungewear, the pants also come in a jogger style, which offers a relaxed fit and cuffed ankle to closely resemble sweatpants, yet are more elevated. With fall around the corner, there's no telling how long the Perfect Pant Collection will stay in stock. Get in on the trendy wide-leg and kick-flare styles with Spanx's expanded collection. Spanx The Perfect Pant Ankle 4-Pocket, $128 Spanx The Perfect Pant Hi-Rise Flare, $168 Spanx The Perfect Pant Slim Straight, $148 Spanx The Perfect Pant Ankle Backseam Skinny, $148 Spanx The Perfect Pant Jogger, $148