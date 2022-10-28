Lifestyle Fashion Surprise! You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Snag Oprah's 'Favorite' Spanx Pants for 50% Off Five versions of the “ultra-flattering” pants are marked down, and some are starting to sell out By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 12:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty If we had to choose two celebrities to do all our shopping, it would be Oprah Winfrey and Jennfier Garner, no question. Both stars consistently recommend affordable, useful products that usually wind up becoming our go-to's — and one of their mutual favorite brands just dropped an epic flash sale. Garner wears Spanx's booty-boosting leggings on repeat and tells all her friends to buy the brand's bras, while Oprah has raved about Spanx's ridiculously soft loungewear collection and deemed the brand's Perfect Pants "ultra-flattering" when she selected them as one of her favorite things in 2019. And right now, you can snag five variations of the Spanx Perfect Pants for 50 percent off — but everything returns to full price in less than 24 hours. Spanx Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant Ankle 4 Pocket, $64 with code FLASH (orig. $128); spanx.com The Spanx Loungewear Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is the Coziest Thing I've Ever Owned You only have until 8 a.m. ET tomorrow, October 29, to score 50 percent off of these coveted Spanx pants and leggings, so there's truly no time to waste — especially considering that one style has already sold out. Simply enter code FLASH at checkout and watch the price tag cut in half. The original Spanx Perfect Pant — aka the pair that hooked Oprah herself — is marked down to just $64, while the extra comfy jogger version (also a top-seller!) is on sale for $74. Made with the same smoothing fabric and butt-lifting design as the style you know and love, the Perfect Pant Jogger also features a convenient pull-on design and pockets. Dress this customer-loved pick up with heels for a night out or pair it with sneakers for an elevated-cool vibe. Spanx Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant Jogger, $74 with code FLASH (orig. $148); spanx.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. This revamped piped version, available in black or navy, both of which feature thin white stripes on the sides, adds extra interest to the previously solid-colored pants. The Perfect Pant Leggings, on the other hand, are an essential in every closet, and at $49, they ring in at the lowest-priced item in today's Spanx sale. Spanx Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant Leggings, $49 with code FLASH (orig. $98); spanx.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: These Chart-Climbing Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Comfy' Are $28 at Amazon Right Now Snag Birkenstock Sandals for as Little as $66 Before Holiday Shoppers Wipe Stores Clean This Season Reese Witherspoon Gave Her Entire Glam Team Matching Shackets in This Unexpected Color for Fall The Spanx Perfect Pants are so good, Oprah called the brand's founder, Sara Blakely, to thank her for designing them. Get your hands on these soon-to-be staple pants while they're half-off — and hurry, because the clock is ticking. Spanx Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny, $64 ($128); spanx.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.