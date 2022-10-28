If we had to choose two celebrities to do all our shopping, it would be Oprah Winfrey and Jennfier Garner, no question. Both stars consistently recommend affordable, useful products that usually wind up becoming our go-to's — and one of their mutual favorite brands just dropped an epic flash sale.

Garner wears Spanx's booty-boosting leggings on repeat and tells all her friends to buy the brand's bras, while Oprah has raved about Spanx's ridiculously soft loungewear collection and deemed the brand's Perfect Pants "ultra-flattering" when she selected them as one of her favorite things in 2019. And right now, you can snag five variations of the Spanx Perfect Pants for 50 percent off — but everything returns to full price in less than 24 hours.

Spanx

You only have until 8 a.m. ET tomorrow, October 29, to score 50 percent off of these coveted Spanx pants and leggings, so there's truly no time to waste — especially considering that one style has already sold out. Simply enter code FLASH at checkout and watch the price tag cut in half.

The original Spanx Perfect Pant — aka the pair that hooked Oprah herself — is marked down to just $64, while the extra comfy jogger version (also a top-seller!) is on sale for $74. Made with the same smoothing fabric and butt-lifting design as the style you know and love, the Perfect Pant Jogger also features a convenient pull-on design and pockets. Dress this customer-loved pick up with heels for a night out or pair it with sneakers for an elevated-cool vibe.

Spanx

This revamped piped version, available in black or navy, both of which feature thin white stripes on the sides, adds extra interest to the previously solid-colored pants. The Perfect Pant Leggings, on the other hand, are an essential in every closet, and at $49, they ring in at the lowest-priced item in today's Spanx sale.

Spanx

The Spanx Perfect Pants are so good, Oprah called the brand's founder, Sara Blakely, to thank her for designing them. Get your hands on these soon-to-be staple pants while they're half-off — and hurry, because the clock is ticking.

Spanx

