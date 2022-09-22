Spanx Dresses Are Available for the First Time Ever — and These Gorgeous Styles Will Be Closet Staples

The collection that includes Oprah’s “favorite” pants just got an exciting upgrade

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 06:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spanx Perfect Dresses
Photo: Spanx

Known for its flattering shapewear, chic faux leather leggings, and celebrity-approved clothing, Spanx continues to produce trendy fashion pieces that attract some of Hollywood's finest, including Oprah, Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, and more.

In particular, the brand's Perfect Pants collection, featuring stylish items like straight and high-rise pants, continues to sell out time and time again. After adding two new trendy styles — wide-leg and kick-flare silhouettes — this fall, Spanx is expanding the Oprah-favored pants to a piece it's never tried before: dresses.

Available in three chic silhouettes, the dresses come in sheath, flare, and A-line styles in staple red or black hues.

Spanx Perfect Dresses
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Sheath Dress in Black, $198; spanx.com

Made with the same premium ponte fabric that the Perfect Pants collection is crafted in, the Perfect Sheath Dress has a sleeveless cut that offers great coverage of the chest. It also features four-way stretch and a pull-on design, which makes getting dressed so much easier.

The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress is a bit shorter than the sheath version, although it still includes the highly attractive pull-on design, pockets, and four-way stretch that makes the Perfect Collection worth wanting to live in. Plus, it flares out at the waist for a flattering fit.

Spanx Perfect Dresses
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress in Red, $188; spanx.com

When the weather gets cold and you're looking for a little more coverage on your arms, consider the new Perfect A-Line Dress, which offers a three-quarter length sleeve. With soft fabric and a slightly flared base, the work-ready dress can be dressed up with fall booties or worn casually with boots or sneakers. The versatile dress comes in sizes XS through 3X, and you can get it in black or red for $198.

Spanx Perfect Dresses
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect A-Line ¾ Sleeve Dress in Black, $198; spanx.com

And while some of your other go-to work dresses may need to be dry-cleaned, the new Spanx dresses are machine washable. Plus, two styles (the Perfect Fit and Flare Dress and the Perfect A-Line Dress) even come with pockets, along with a zipper to keep you secure.

No matter what your plans are this fall, the new Spanx Perfect Dress Collection is filled with dresses that will easily become staples for years to come. Shop more colors below.

Spanx Perfect Dresses
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Sheath Dress in Red, $198; spanx.com

Spanx Perfect Dresses
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress in Black, $188; spanx.com

Spanx Perfect Dresses
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect A-Line ¾ Sleeve Dress in Red, $198; spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Oprah Winfrey, Spanx pants
You Can Get the Spanx Pants Oprah Once Called 'Ultra-Flattering' in 2 New Trendy Styles
Spanx New Collection Tout
You Can Now Get the Butt-Lifting Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears on Repeat in This Pretty Fall Color
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram; trousers
Jennifer Lopez's Surprising Fall Pants Cost $980, but This Nearly Identical Pair Is Only $40
CUPSHE Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Fitted Shirt
Dress Like Celebrities with This White Button-Down Shirt from Cupshe That's Now on Amazon
Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic
Shoppers Are Buying This Off-the-Shoulder Tunic in Multiple Colors — and It's Up to 73% Off Right Now
Papaya Sculpt Legging
The Sculpting Leggings That Once Garnered a 30,000-Person Waitlist Are Back with a New Booty-Boosting Feature
Kourtney Kardashian Boohoo clothing
Kourtney Kardashian's First Collection with Boohoo Has Arrived — and These Are Our Top Picks
J.Crew Sale September 2022 Tout
J.Crew Just Put More Than 300 Styles on Sale for 50% Off — but Only for 32 More Hours
Madewell sale
Madewell Just Marked Down Every Item on Its Site, Including Best-Selling Jeans and Tote Bags
KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Chart-Climbing Ribbed Shirt That's as Little as $20 Right Now
Spanx Pockets
The Best-Selling Spanx Leggings That Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Have Worn Now Have Pockets
Spanx Silver Lining Collection Restock
Spanx's Best-Selling White Pants You Can't See Through Are Back in Stock After Selling Out in a Mere 2 Weeks
Spanx sale
The Spanx Sale Section Just Got Even Better Thanks to These Cute New Additions That Are Selling Out Quickly
Editor Mid Rise Bootcut Pant
This Classic Mall Brand Just Gave Its Mega-Popular Pants Their First Big Makeover in 20 Years
Lululemon sale
The Lululemon Leggings Shoppers Call 'Buttery Soft' Are on Sale Now — but They're Selling Out Quickly
Spanx Lounge Jumpsuit and Romper
Spanx Just Added the Coziest One-and-Done Outfits to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection