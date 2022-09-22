Spanx Dresses Are Available for the First Time Ever — and These Gorgeous Styles Will Be Closet Staples

Known for its flattering shapewear, chic faux leather leggings, and celebrity-approved clothing, Spanx continues to produce trendy fashion pieces that attract some of Hollywood's finest, including Oprah, Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, and more.

In particular, the brand's Perfect Pants collection, featuring stylish items like straight and high-rise pants, continues to sell out time and time again. After adding two new trendy styles — wide-leg and kick-flare silhouettes — this fall, Spanx is expanding the Oprah-favored pants to a piece it's never tried before: dresses.

Available in three chic silhouettes, the dresses come in sheath, flare, and A-line styles in staple red or black hues.

Made with the same premium ponte fabric that the Perfect Pants collection is crafted in, the Perfect Sheath Dress has a sleeveless cut that offers great coverage of the chest. It also features four-way stretch and a pull-on design, which makes getting dressed so much easier.

The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress is a bit shorter than the sheath version, although it still includes the highly attractive pull-on design, pockets, and four-way stretch that makes the Perfect Collection worth wanting to live in. Plus, it flares out at the waist for a flattering fit.

When the weather gets cold and you're looking for a little more coverage on your arms, consider the new Perfect A-Line Dress, which offers a three-quarter length sleeve. With soft fabric and a slightly flared base, the work-ready dress can be dressed up with fall booties or worn casually with boots or sneakers. The versatile dress comes in sizes XS through 3X, and you can get it in black or red for $198.

And while some of your other go-to work dresses may need to be dry-cleaned, the new Spanx dresses are machine washable. Plus, two styles (the Perfect Fit and Flare Dress and the Perfect A-Line Dress) even come with pockets, along with a zipper to keep you secure.

No matter what your plans are this fall, the new Spanx Perfect Dress Collection is filled with dresses that will easily become staples for years to come. Shop more colors below.

