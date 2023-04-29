Lifestyle Fashion Spanx's New White Pants Are Totally Opaque — and They're Just Like This Flattering Denim Style Hollywood Loves These wide-leg pants are a summer must-have By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Summer is around the corner, and that means it's time to start brightening up your wardrobe with breathable fabrics and lighter hues. One warm-weather staple that returns every summer is white pants, and celebrities like Sophie Turner, Cindy Crawford, and more are already pulling out the seasonal hue. Spanx just expanded its signature white pant line to include the trendy wide-leg style Hollywood wears on repeat. Designed to be extra comfortable, the On-the-Go Wide-Leg Pant is made with a wide-leg silhouette that's not only flattering, but also offers your legs some breathing room, which is perfect for the summer heat. Spanx Buy It! SpanxOn-the-Go Wide-Leg Pant, $148; spanx.com Wide-leg pants have exploded in popularity in recent years, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Anne Hathaway wearing the style in jean form. Lopez paired hers with a casual T-shirt last spring, while Hathaway strutted through Paris in a dark wash pair back in February. Jennifer Lawrence was recently spotted in a pair in New York City, and Gigi Hadid likes to wear the flattering pants with a tank top and a lightweight sweater. The On-the-Go Wide-Leg Pant perfectly blends the trendy silhouette with the summer hue that goes with everything. While you may have steered clear of white pants for fear of them being see-through, this new style is designed to be 100 percent opaque to avoid unsightly seams and lines. (Spanx took seven years to develop this technology!) Spanx's Newest Jeans Feature the Super Flattering Silhouette Celebrities Constantly Wear And they're extremely comfortable, too, thanks to the brand's premium stretch cotton and signature shaping technology that helps sculpt and lift. The pull-on design makes them easy to throw on and off, and they're free of buttons and zippers. The pants come with functional back pockets and faux front pockets, and they're machine-washable for an easy clean — just wash them on cold and hang them to dry. Known for its inclusivity, Spanx's latest white pants are available in sizes XS through 3X, plus you can snag them in regular, petite, and tall lengths. Jennifer Garner's Crisp White Blazers Are a Summer Staple You Should Wear Right Now If you have plenty of wide-leg leg jeans, you can get plenty of other white pants at Spanx, including a leg-elongating flare hem and a slim straight ankle style. The fabric also comes in two shorts. Add the Spanx On-the-Go Wide Leg Pant to your cart while they're still in stock — new Spanx drops tend to go quickly. Shop more white styles from the brand below. Spanx Buy It! SpanxOn-the-Go Kick Flare Pant, $148; spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant, $148; spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go 6-Inch Shorts, $98; spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go 4-Inch Shorts, $98; spanx.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Joanna Gaines' New Target Magnolia Collection Is Full of Picnic-Core Must-Haves — and Prices Start at $2 Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17 The 12 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Up to 81% Off