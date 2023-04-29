Spanx's New White Pants Are Totally Opaque — and They're Just Like This Flattering Denim Style Hollywood Loves

These wide-leg pants are a summer must-have

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i.

Published on April 29, 2023 06:00 AM

Spanx Wide-Leg White Pants
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Summer is around the corner, and that means it's time to start brightening up your wardrobe with breathable fabrics and lighter hues. One warm-weather staple that returns every summer is white pants, and celebrities like Sophie Turner, Cindy Crawford, and more are already pulling out the seasonal hue.

Spanx just expanded its signature white pant line to include the trendy wide-leg style Hollywood wears on repeat. Designed to be extra comfortable, the On-the-Go Wide-Leg Pant is made with a wide-leg silhouette that's not only flattering, but also offers your legs some breathing room, which is perfect for the summer heat.

Spanx Wide-Leg White Pants
Spanx

Buy It! SpanxOn-the-Go Wide-Leg Pant, $148; spanx.com

Wide-leg pants have exploded in popularity in recent years, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Anne Hathaway wearing the style in jean form. Lopez paired hers with a casual T-shirt last spring, while Hathaway strutted through Paris in a dark wash pair back in February. Jennifer Lawrence was recently spotted in a pair in New York City, and Gigi Hadid likes to wear the flattering pants with a tank top and a lightweight sweater.

The On-the-Go Wide-Leg Pant perfectly blends the trendy silhouette with the summer hue that goes with everything. While you may have steered clear of white pants for fear of them being see-through, this new style is designed to be 100 percent opaque to avoid unsightly seams and lines. (Spanx took seven years to develop this technology!)

And they're extremely comfortable, too, thanks to the brand's premium stretch cotton and signature shaping technology that helps sculpt and lift. The pull-on design makes them easy to throw on and off, and they're free of buttons and zippers.

The pants come with functional back pockets and faux front pockets, and they're machine-washable for an easy clean — just wash them on cold and hang them to dry. Known for its inclusivity, Spanx's latest white pants are available in sizes XS through 3X, plus you can snag them in regular, petite, and tall lengths.

If you have plenty of wide-leg leg jeans, you can get plenty of other white pants at Spanx, including a leg-elongating flare hem and a slim straight ankle style. The fabric also comes in two shorts.

Add the Spanx On-the-Go Wide Leg Pant to your cart while they're still in stock — new Spanx drops tend to go quickly. Shop more white styles from the brand below.

Spanx Wide-Leg White Pants
Spanx

Buy It! SpanxOn-the-Go Kick Flare Pant, $148; spanx.com

Spanx Wide-Leg White Pants
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant, $148; spanx.com

Spanx Wide-Leg White Pants
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go 6-Inch Shorts, $98; spanx.com

Spanx Wide-Leg White Pants
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go 4-Inch Shorts, $98; spanx.com

