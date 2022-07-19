The Staple Spanx Leggings That Notoriously Sell Out Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
If there's one brand that knows how to make comfortable, classic, high-quality pants, it's Spanx. The brand made a name for itself — and continues to catch Oprah's eye — by doing exactly that, and right now, one of its most popular pairs is on sale.
The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, which typically cost $98, are currently just $65 at Nordstrom in honor of the retailer's massive Anniversary Sale. The timeless pair has racked up thousands of fans (and five-star reviews) over the years thanks to its flattering fit and stylish sheen, which makes it easy to dress up or down for any occasion.
Any time something from Spanx — whether it be a pair of leggings, a one-piece swimsuit, or a comfy bra — goes on sale, it's bound to sell out quickly, so if you know what's good for you, you'll hop on this deal before your size inevitably gets labeled "out of stock."
Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
The versatile leggings come in both regular and petite sizes, and due to their compressive fit, it's recommended that you order one size up. Shoppers rave about how the leggings complement their figures, claiming they "hold your booty up," "suck in any lower belly fat," and "make your legs look great!" Pair them with block heels, booties, or even sneakers for casual outings.
While Oprah is definitely one of Spanx biggest advocates, often showering items like its AirLuxe loungewear with praise, she's far from the brand's only famous fan. Mindy Kaling has been spotted in the Oprah-approved Perfect Pant, and Jennifer Garner regularly wears the brand's butt-lifting leggings while running errands, and she also recommends the Bra-llelujah bra to her friends.
Several more Spanx best-sellers are currently marked down during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, like Garner's Booty Boost Legging, the trendy yoga pants version, the Look At Me Now Seamless Legging and the Get Moving Skort, which sold out in just a few days when it launched back in May.
Faux leather leggings are less of a staple in the summer (thanks, scorching heat!), but once the temperatures begin to dip, these babies sell like hot cakes, and you'll be hard pressed to snag your size on sale for months. So get ahead of the crowds and scoop up a pair of the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings while they're discounted.
- The Pillows Amazon Shoppers Call 'Cool and Comfortable' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
- The Staple Spanx Leggings That Notoriously Sell Out Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
- This Basic Bodysuit Is the Wardrobe Staple Shoppers Say 'Goes with Everything,' and It's 40% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Satin Pillowcases Are 'Great on Skin and Hair,' and They're Up to 54% Off