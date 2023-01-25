Out of All the Leggings You Can Buy Online, Spanx's Faux Leather Pair Is the 'Most Loved' by Influencers

A dresser drawer filled with reliable, quality leggings — ones that don't slide down, ride up, or pill — is what dreams are made of. The cherry on top is, of course, a pair of faux leather leggings that stay put, are easy to wash, and highlight all the right places — a combination of attributes that once felt impossible to find. Not anymore!

In 2022, Spanx's faux leather leggings became that elusive pair, and ended up being one of LTK's Most Popular Products of the year for influencers, winning a spot in the shopping hub's Most Loved fashion picks. The top products were chosen using the LTK Benchmark, which narrowed them down "based on consumer engagement, impressions, clicked links, items sold, and total sales."

A best-seller for the brand, Spanx's faux leather leggings come in sizes XS to 3X, as well as regular, petite, and tall lengths. People love them for their shaping high waistband, seam-free center (no camel toe!), and thick, durable nylon material. Let's be honest, the 4,000 five-star ratings and rave reviews speak for themselves.

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com

One shopper said the leggings are a "perfect match," adding that they're "sexy, chic, and so comfortable all in one." Another pointed out that the material hides flaws and butt dimples, and countless others simply raved that they're the "best leggings ever."

Aside from the superb quality, the pants are most loved for their versatility. Unlike a pair of more formal leather slacks, you can dress the leggings up or down. Wear them easily with a chunky knit sweater and boots for a day of running errands, or reimagine them with heels and a long trench coat for date night. The options really are endless.

And all of this praise isn't limited to the brand's leather legging. Celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian have all been spotted wearing a pair of Spanx's Booty Boost Active Leggings. So if you plan on finally splurging for the faux leather, it's worth adding a few superior basics to your cart for everyday wear, too.

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings in Painted Blue Camo, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Metallic Mist, $77 (orig. $110); spanx.com

