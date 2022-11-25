I Wear These Buttery-Soft Faux Leather Leggings Five Times a Week — and Now They're on Sale

When I lived in New York City and had a daily commute, I always wanted to be as comfortable as possible, but still look presentable at the office. And there was only one pair of pants I really wanted to reach for week after week — they exceeded my expectations in both coziness and style.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are truly the holy grail of leather leggings. They're made of a buttery-soft faux leathery fabric that's designed to shape and lift, and wearing them feels luxurious every single time. Whether I'm walking to the office, dining out, or traveling, these sleek leggings feel like second skin, and I can stay in them for hours.

And right now, you can get them for only $79 at Spanx's Black Friday sale, which is offering 20 percent off sitewide. That's right, you can save big on best-selling, celeb-inspired products, including the Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette that Kylie Jenner recently wore and the ultra-comfy AirEssentials Half-Zip that made Oprah Winfrey's 2022 list of Favorite Things. And, of course, my favorite leggings.

To put into perspective how comfortable these popular leggings are, I once wore them for 24 hours straight, even falling fast asleep in them. (I promise I have good hygiene — a delayed layover flight meant my luggage and I were separated, so I had no choice but to doze off in faux leather!)

In addition to the soft fabric, the design of these leggings is what really gets me. They have a contoured waistband that helps me feel supported, as well as a seam-free center to prevent any lines from showing through. The tight silhouette makes them perfect for tucking into boots or showing off a pair white sneakers, both of which I pair with my leggings frequently.

Plus, the leather look is sweeping through Hollywood right now, with celebrities like Hilary Duff and Lucy Hale choosing bottoms made of leather or similar materials. In October, Duff wore a wide-leg version with lug-sole boots and a fuzzy fleece vest, while Hale tapped a green version for an HBO premiere screening of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin earlier this year. Most recently, Kerry Washington turned heads in moto leather leggings, which are both edgy and flattering.

If you're wondering how I get away with wearing Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings four to five days a week, it's because they're so easy to clean. The instructions recommend hand-washing, but I usually toss them in the washing machine and hang to dry, and they're still looking good to me. Since it's Black Friday, you could always just order a couple while they're on sale and save yourself an additional wash.

The pants are fairly true to size, and I particularly love the size inclusivity Spanx is well-known for: You can get these incredibly comfortable leggings in sizes XS through 3X, as well as petite, normal, and tall lengths.

Trust me when I say that the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings will streamline your entire wardrobe. Score them for $20 less before Black Friday ends or they sell out.

