You Can Now Get the Butt-Lifting Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears on Repeat in This Pretty Fall Color

Spanx is one of those brands you keep turning back to for trusted pieces you'll wear on repeat, and a handful of those tried-and-true staples just got an autumnal makeover.

Spanx just dropped its fall collection, which includes a variety of brand-new pieces like seamless sports bras and a contour jacket, plus updated versions of best-selling items like the faux suede leggings, the butt-lifting pair Jennifer Garner frequently wears, and the ″ultra-flattering″ pants Oprah once deemed her favorite.

The collection marks Spanx's biggest drop of new pieces to date, so there's a lot to unpack here. Below, shop the best additions to Spanx's already-massive selection of must-have items for fall and beyond.

Spanx Fall 2022 Collection:

First up, the Booty Boost Active Leggings — which Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, Kourtney Kardashian, and Reese Witherspoon all own — are now available in an autumnal maroon purple color. Made with a sweat-wicking fabric and a contoured waistband that not only smooths the tummy area but lifts the butt, this flattering pair is an obvious choice for anyone who wants a peach emoji booty. (The best-selling style recently got upgraded with a pocket that fits a phone, by the way!)

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Maroon Purple, $98; spanx.com

Several more of Spanx's fan-favorite bottoms got a seasonal refresh, like the Faux Suede Leggings and Flare Pant, both of which now come in a rich caramel color that screams "fall." We can already see ourselves wearing the soft style with cozy cream sweaters and brown booties to the office and festive outdoor activities all autumn long.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Suede Leggings, $128; spanx.com

A fellow best-seller, the Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, is now available in a gorgeous "honeyglow" hue, which is just waiting to be worn to a pumpkin patch. The nostalgic style is currently popping up all over Hollywood, so snag your own pair of cargo pants and prepare to wear them on heavy rotation this season.

Spanx

Buy It! Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, $128; spanx.com

Other notable newbies include fresh colors of the everyday ribbed sleeveless bodysuit, which features the high neckline Meghan Markle has been turning to lately, and new shades of the Spanx pleated tennis skort, a sporty trend Hilary Duff was recently spotted wearing. Shop more new items from Spanx's fall collection below.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $128; spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit, $84; spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx the Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14", $88; spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.