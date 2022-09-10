Lifestyle Fashion You Can Now Get the Butt-Lifting Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears on Repeat in This Pretty Fall Color Plus more new pants, bodysuits, and skirts for fall By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2022 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Spanx Spanx is one of those brands you keep turning back to for trusted pieces you'll wear on repeat, and a handful of those tried-and-true staples just got an autumnal makeover. Spanx just dropped its fall collection, which includes a variety of brand-new pieces like seamless sports bras and a contour jacket, plus updated versions of best-selling items like the faux suede leggings, the butt-lifting pair Jennifer Garner frequently wears, and the ″ultra-flattering″ pants Oprah once deemed her favorite. The collection marks Spanx's biggest drop of new pieces to date, so there's a lot to unpack here. Below, shop the best additions to Spanx's already-massive selection of must-have items for fall and beyond. Spanx Fall 2022 Collection: Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit, $84 Spanx the Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14", $88 Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $98 Spanx Faux Suede Leggings, $128 Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $128 Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, $128 Spanx the Perfect Pant Wide Leg, $168 You Can Get the Spanx Pants Oprah Once Called 'Ultra-Flattering' In 2 New Trendy Styles First up, the Booty Boost Active Leggings — which Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, Kourtney Kardashian, and Reese Witherspoon all own — are now available in an autumnal maroon purple color. Made with a sweat-wicking fabric and a contoured waistband that not only smooths the tummy area but lifts the butt, this flattering pair is an obvious choice for anyone who wants a peach emoji booty. (The best-selling style recently got upgraded with a pocket that fits a phone, by the way!) Spanx Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Maroon Purple, $98; spanx.com Several more of Spanx's fan-favorite bottoms got a seasonal refresh, like the Faux Suede Leggings and Flare Pant, both of which now come in a rich caramel color that screams "fall." We can already see ourselves wearing the soft style with cozy cream sweaters and brown booties to the office and festive outdoor activities all autumn long. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Faux Suede Leggings, $128; spanx.com A fellow best-seller, the Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, is now available in a gorgeous "honeyglow" hue, which is just waiting to be worn to a pumpkin patch. The nostalgic style is currently popping up all over Hollywood, so snag your own pair of cargo pants and prepare to wear them on heavy rotation this season. Spanx Buy It! Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, $128; spanx.com Other notable newbies include fresh colors of the everyday ribbed sleeveless bodysuit, which features the high neckline Meghan Markle has been turning to lately, and new shades of the Spanx pleated tennis skort, a sporty trend Hilary Duff was recently spotted wearing. Shop more new items from Spanx's fall collection below. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $128; spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit, $84; spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx the Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14", $88; spanx.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.