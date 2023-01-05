Oprah's Favorite Pants, Jennifer Garner's Go-To Leggings, and Kylie Jenner's Comfy Bra Are All 50% Off at Spanx

Some brands have it all: flattering, comfy, and stylish pieces, an inclusive mindset, and celebrities' seal of approval to boot. One such brand that immediately comes to mind is Spanx, and right now, you can score some of the brand's best-sellers at seriously low prices.

The Spanx End of Season Sale kicked off today, January 5, and it's offering an additional 30 percent off of all items already marked down. Yes, that means sought-after double discounts are in order. Some of the most popular Spanx items are hiding in the sale section as we speak, from faux leather leggings to sculpting shapewear to cozy loungewear. Simply use Spanx promo code SALE at checkout and watch prices get slashed in half.

This massive Spanx sale ends at midnight ET on January 10, and if we know anything about Spanx shoppers, it's that they don't wait around to scoop up killer deals like this — so there's no time to waste.

Best Deals at the Spanx End of Season Sale

Spanx started out as a shapewear brand, and although it has since expanded into many more categories, intimates are still its bread and butter. A prime example: the best-selling Bra-lellujah! collection, which has been worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Garner, the latter of whom even recommends it to all of her friends. Today, an ultra-comfy option from the line, the Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette, is 50 percent off, ringing in at just $24.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette, $23.52 with code SALE (orig. $48); spanx.com

Speaking of Garner, another one of her tried-and-true Spanx picks is the Booty Boost Leggings. The Adam Project actress has been spotted wearing variations of the brand's butt-lifting leggings too many times to count, and multiple versions (pocketed, patterned, and cropped) are on sale — including a trendy camo pair, which you can snag for half-off now.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings, $48.02 with code SALE (orig. $98); spanx.com

The product that made Spanx a household name when Oprah sang its praises back in 2019, the Perfect Pant, is currently marked down, too. Made with a stretchy, buttery-soft fabric that subtly shapes and lifts, the ultra-flattering bottoms are bound to become a closet staple. Mindy Kaling counts herself as a fan, too.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx the Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128); spanx.com

So many customer-loved pieces are included in this epic Spanx sale, including a romper version of the loungewear line Oprah once said "feels like a hug" and an essential long-sleeve bodysuit you'll wear on repeat all year long. Shop more top picks from the Spanx end of season sale below.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit, $43.12 with code SALE (orig. $88); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Velvet Leggings in Rich Burgundy, $48.02 with code SALE (orig. $98); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings in Port Navy, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. 128); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants in Rich Carmel, $82.32 with code SALE (orig. $168); spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.