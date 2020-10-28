Spanx’s Popular Pull-On Jeans Are 50% Off Until Midnight Tonight
Their signature shaping panel is a game changer
Spanx may be best known as the brand behind Hollywood’s favorite shapewear, but that’s not all it does well. Its flattering activewear and faux leather leggings have become wardrobe staples among everyday shoppers and celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez. But Spanx has also — more unexpectedly — put its expert touch on denim. And right now, you can score one of its most popular styles for half off.
Today only, you can get Spanx’s Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans for 50 percent off while the usual price tag of $128 is marked down to just $64. What’s more, all four washes are included in the sale so there’s never been a better time to stock up for all your fall looks.
It’s no secret that finding jeans that are both comfortable and stylish isn’t the easiest task. Spanx has changed that by creating a style it’s coined a “jean come true” that’s made with flexible stretch denim, a high-rise cut, and a completely pull-on design.
The popular jeans are meant to hit at your natural waist while Spanx’s signature shaping panel holds you in comfortably, so you can move freely without feeling constricted. And since the jeans are designed with a skinny leg and ankle-length fit, they’re ideal for pairing with booties and comfortable sneakers.
So it turns out, jeans so comfortable you’ll want to swap out your go-to leggings for them do exist. But if you want to get them for half off, you’ll need to head to Spanx before today’s flash sale ends.
Below, shop the popular Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans while they’re discounted.
Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Medium Wash, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Vintage Black, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Vintage Gray, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in White, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.
- Spanx’s Popular Pull-On Jeans Are 50% Off Until Midnight Tonight
- This Exercise-Friendly Face Mask Is So Popular, It’s Sold Out 12 Times Since It Launched
- Disney-Themed Face Mask Packs for the Whole Family Are on Sale Right Now
- Customers Begged This Buzzy Nail Brand to Make a Pedicure Kit — and Now It’s Finally Here