Shop
View All

Spanx’s Popular Pull-On Jeans Are 50% Off Until Midnight Tonight

Their signature shaping panel is a game changer

By Jayla Andrulonis
October 28, 2020 08:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Spanx

Spanx may be best known as the brand behind Hollywood’s favorite shapewear, but that’s not all it does well. Its flattering activewear and faux leather leggings have become wardrobe staples among everyday shoppers and celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez. But Spanx has also — more unexpectedly — put its expert touch on denim. And right now, you can score one of its most popular styles for half off.

Today only, you can get Spanx’s Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans for 50 percent off while the usual price tag of $128 is marked down to just $64. What’s more, all four washes are included in the sale so there’s never been a better time to stock up for all your fall looks. 

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Say These Pull-On Jeans Feel Just Like Their Favorite Pair of Leggings

It’s no secret that finding jeans that are both comfortable and stylish isn’t the easiest task. Spanx has changed that by creating a style it’s coined a “jean come true” that’s made with flexible stretch denim, a high-rise cut, and a completely pull-on design. 

The popular jeans are meant to hit at your natural waist while Spanx’s signature shaping panel holds you in comfortably, so you can move freely without feeling constricted. And since the jeans are designed with a skinny leg and ankle-length fit, they’re ideal for pairing with booties and comfortable sneakers

So it turns out, jeans so comfortable you’ll want to swap out your go-to leggings for them do exist. But if you want to get them for half off, you’ll need to head to Spanx before today’s flash sale ends. 

Below, shop the popular Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans while they’re discounted. 

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Medium Wash, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Vintage Black, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Vintage Gray, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in White, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com