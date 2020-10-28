Spanx’s Popular Pull-On Jeans Are 50% Off Until Midnight Tonight

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Today only, you can get Spanx’s Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans for 50 percent off while the usual price tag of $128 is marked down to just $64. What’s more, all four washes are included in the sale so there’s never been a better time to stock up for all your fall looks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It’s no secret that finding jeans that are both comfortable and stylish isn’t the easiest task. Spanx has changed that by creating a style it’s coined a “jean come true” that’s made with flexible stretch denim, a high-rise cut, and a completely pull-on design.

The popular jeans are meant to hit at your natural waist while Spanx’s signature shaping panel holds you in comfortably, so you can move freely without feeling constricted. And since the jeans are designed with a skinny leg and ankle-length fit, they’re ideal for pairing with booties and comfortable sneakers.

So it turns out, jeans so comfortable you’ll want to swap out your go-to leggings for them do exist. But if you want to get them for half off, you’ll need to head to Spanx before today’s flash sale ends.

Below, shop the popular Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans while they’re discounted.

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Medium Wash, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Vintage Black, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Vintage Gray, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in White, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com