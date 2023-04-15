Lifestyle Fashion Spanx's Latest Drop Features Flowy Pleats in the Stylish Silhouettes Hollywood Has Been Loving for Spring Shop pleated trousers and shorts in a lightweight crepe fabric that's made for warm weather seasons By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 15, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Spring is the season when you pack away sweaters and boots and opt for more flowy and breathable items instead. However, business calls, and you may still be looking for workwear that's sleek and elegant, all while offering full coverage. Spanx's new Carefree Crepe collection checks all of those boxes. The perfect combination of stylish and comfortable, the new pieces are made from a washable crepe fabric that's lightweight and breathable. Everything is lined with a soft satin material so the clothes don't cling, which is perfect for this time of year when temperatures soar. There are four flattering styles to choose from, including a pair of trousers, shorts, a blazer, and a sleeveless top. If you're looking for a new staple pant for the office and beyond, theSpanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser will become a repeat item in your closet. The breezy crepe fabric and silky lining make these trousers more comfortable than other work pants, all while being so easy to wear thanks to the simple pull-on design. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser, $168; spanx.com Spanx's Newest Jeans Feature the Super Flattering Silhouette Celebrities Constantly Wear The pleated trousers have a loose, flowy silhouette, similar to styles we've recently seen on celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Meghan Markle. They have a flared leg, which is flattering and leg-elongating. Plus, they even have pockets. If you love the chic look of trousers but want even more breathability, consider Spanx's Carefree Crepe Pleated Short. It offers the dressy feel of the pants but with less coverage. The large, draping pleats almost give these comfortable shorts the appearance of a skort, and they have an easy pull-on style. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Short, $128; spanx.com You can shop the new Carefree Crepe collection in tops, too, including this chic blazer. Easily a staple for any season, blazers are ideal for layering, which is why stars like Brooke Shields and Cindy Crawford have been wearing them over lighter shirts this spring. The fabric also comes in a peplum tank — a flattering and playful style everyone from Kate Middleton to Florence Pugh is wearing. Finding sleek workwear that's breathable and flowy can be a difficult task, but Spanx's latest drop featuring trousers, shorts, blazers, and tops in satin-lined crepe is ideal for your spring and summer needs. Plus, everything is machine washable, making cleaning a breeze. And because Spanx is known for its inclusivity with sizing, you can get each item in sizes ranging from XS through 3X. Whether you're heading to work, attending a special event, or going out to dinner, the versatile Carefree Crepe collection will have you looking stylish all while feeling cool and comfy in the warmer seasons. Shop more items from the latest drop below, in classic black or elegant cedar. 