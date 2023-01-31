Spanx Just Expanded Its Supremely Soft Loungewear Collection with a New Sweatshirt That's Bound to Sell Out Soon

Everyone has a loungewear set they reach for when it's time to get comfy — and for our editors and Oprah Winfrey herself, it's the Spanx AirEssentials collection.

And for those who want to take that comfort outside of the home, Spanx just launched a crewneck sweatshirt in the same silky material that has a tailored look, so it can easily pair with slacks, jeans, or leggings. The star of the sweatshirt is its lightweight fabric that Oprah once said "feels like a hug" and is "the softest material I have felt" for a loungewear collection.

This AirEssentials sweatshirt, like the rest of the collection, ranges in size from XS to 3X and comes in six colors that feature earth tones including hazy blue grey, and neutrals including powder. You can dress the crewneck up for a casual office day over a button-down with some slacks and Chelsea boots, or keep it simple with jeans and sneakers for a day out with friends. Whatever you wear it with, the top is a silky staple you can live in (no one will judge you for being an outfit repeater).

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Crew, $110; spanx.com

The silhouette sits right at your hips with a little stretch in the fabric, but if you prefer an oversized look, you can size up to find your ideal fit. And though the material feels luxurious, it's actually quite durable — a blend of polyester, elastane, and a synthetic fiber called modal — that can be machine washed on a cold cycle (just turn the sweatshirt inside out before washing).

Consider grabbing one of these crewnecks to keep you warm and cozy while still looking put together, whether you're heading out to dinner or just running errands. Keep scrolling to see the other colors available, and add one to your cart before they all sell out.

