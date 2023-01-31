Spanx Just Expanded Its Supremely Soft Loungewear Collection with a New Sweatshirt That's Bound to Sell Out Soon

Oprah even once said the material “feels like a hug”

By
Published on January 31, 2023 04:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

AirEssentials Crewneck Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Everyone has a loungewear set they reach for when it's time to get comfy — and for our editors and Oprah Winfrey herself, it's the Spanx AirEssentials collection.

And for those who want to take that comfort outside of the home, Spanx just launched a crewneck sweatshirt in the same silky material that has a tailored look, so it can easily pair with slacks, jeans, or leggings. The star of the sweatshirt is its lightweight fabric that Oprah once said "feels like a hug" and is "the softest material I have felt" for a loungewear collection.

This AirEssentials sweatshirt, like the rest of the collection, ranges in size from XS to 3X and comes in six colors that feature earth tones including hazy blue grey, and neutrals including powder. You can dress the crewneck up for a casual office day over a button-down with some slacks and Chelsea boots, or keep it simple with jeans and sneakers for a day out with friends. Whatever you wear it with, the top is a silky staple you can live in (no one will judge you for being an outfit repeater).

AirEssentials Crewneck
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Crew, $110; spanx.com

The silhouette sits right at your hips with a little stretch in the fabric, but if you prefer an oversized look, you can size up to find your ideal fit. And though the material feels luxurious, it's actually quite durable — a blend of polyester, elastane, and a synthetic fiber called modal — that can be machine washed on a cold cycle (just turn the sweatshirt inside out before washing).

AirEssentials Crewneck
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Crew, $110; spanx.com

Consider grabbing one of these crewnecks to keep you warm and cozy while still looking put together, whether you're heading out to dinner or just running errands. Keep scrolling to see the other colors available, and add one to your cart before they all sell out.

AirEssentials Crewneck
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Crew, $110; spanx.com

AirEssentials Crewneck
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Crew, $110; spanx.com

AirEssentials Crewneck
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Crew, $110; spanx.com

AirEssentials Crewneck
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Crew, $110; spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Christina Hall Amazon Finds Tout
11 Can't-Miss Amazon Home Finds Under $50 to Buy Right Now, According to Christina Hall
Image Skincare Review
These 3 Esthetician-Approved Products Have Transformed My Dull, Dry Winter Complexion Into a Radiant Glow
Zappos Outerwear Sale Tout
Everything Worth Buying at Zappos' Huge Outerwear Sale, Including The North Face and Ugg Jackets for Up to 45% Off
Related Articles
Zappos Outerwear Sale Tout
Everything Worth Buying at Zappos' Huge Outerwear Sale, Including The North Face and Ugg Jackets for Up to 45% Off
Amazon Leggings tout
These 'Buttery Soft' Amazon Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Under $8 Apiece
Moerdeng Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket
Shoppers Call This Ski Jacket with Loads of Smart Features 'Perfectly Warm' — and It's on Sale for Under $50
Chrissy Teigen Lantern Sleeve Cardigan tout
Chrissy Teigen Is the Latest Celeb to Wear the Statement Sleeve We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now
Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Amazon Shoppers Have Been Raving About This 'Fuzzy and Warm' Half-Zip Sweatshirt That's on Sale Right Now
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set
The Adorable Pajamas Kylie Jenner's Son Wore in His Instagram Debut Are Available on Amazon for Under $50
Jessica Alba Tout
Jessica Alba Put a Colorful Spin on the Y2K Pants Trend Worn by Everyone from Kate Middleton to Kylie Jenner
Champion Women's Infinity Racerback Sports Bra tout
Shoppers Say This Wireless Champion Sports Bra Is Their Go-To for 'Comfort All Day Long,' and It's Up to 48% Off
Jennifer Garner Leg Warmers tout
Jennifer Garner Channeled Jane Fonda in an Instagram Workout Video with This '80s Staple
Christie Brinkley/Instagram
Christie Brinkley's Been Wearing This Elegant Yet Comfy Dress Style on Repeat
Lveberw Lounge Set
This 'Cute and Comfortable' Lounge Set Was One of the Most Popular Products Last Year
Womens Turtleneck Sweater
Deal Alert! The Turtleneck Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Soft and Flattering' Is on Sale in 23 Colors
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Tout
Out of All the Leggings You Can Buy Online, Spanx's Faux Leather Pair Is the 'Most Loved' by Influencers
Cariuma footwear
Last Chance! Limited-Edition Versions of These Internet-Famous Sneakers Will Soon Be Gone for Good
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Stayed Dry in the NYC Rain with Gayle King Thanks to These Water-Resistant Boots
Sarah Jessica Parker Hunter boots tout
Sarah Jessica Parker Swapped Her Stilettos for These Classic Rain Boots While Filming 'And Just Like That...'