The Loungewear Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is the Coziest Thing I've Ever Owned I've been living in Spanx's insanely soft sweatpants and half-zip pullover By Claire Harmeyer Published on October 13, 2022 06:00 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Spanx Remember back in the thick of the pandemic, when we wore the same outfit day after day? Well, I recently reverted back to that questionable behavior, but not because I'm staying home 24/7 — because this Spanx sweatsuit is so ridiculously comfortable, I can't bring myself to wear anything else. Spanx sent me the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants (a longtime best-seller) and the matching Half-Zip, a brand new addition to the seriously soft loungewear line, which also includes a jumpsuit, joggers, a hoodie, and more closet staples. I'd never gotten my hands on the popular collection that Oprah once said "feels like a hug," but once I did, I couldn't stop touching it. Calling the light-as-air fabric "soft" doesn't do it justice: It's luxuriously, deliciously smooth, so much so that it almost feels like an indulgence against my skin. Oprah herself raved that it's "the softest material I have felt for sweats," and I agree with her wholeheartedly. Spanx Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants, $118; spanx.com This sleek set instantly makes me feel relaxed and cozy, but I still look put-together thanks to its polished design. I've traveled twice since receiving the sweatsuit and didn't hesitate to wear it both times — and people took notice. The first time, a flight attendant complimented me while we washed our hands side-by-side in the airport bathroom, and I watched her eyes grow wide when she felt the silky fabric. The second, a fellow traveler at my gate, asked me, "Where's your outfit from?" in an eager tone that told me she'd be buying it on her phone immediately after. This Spanx lounge set is by far the comfiest thing I've ever owned, and I feel cool as hell every time I choose it over my basic joggers and NFL sweatshirt. I'm already planning on giving it to family and friends for Christmas — and I might just have to buy another color (black, white, or navy) for myself, too. Although the loungewear isn't exactly cheap, if the amount of times I've already worn it during the three weeks I've owned it tells you anything, it's that you'll get your money's worth. Shop the cozy Spanx styles you'll be living in this fall and winter below. Spanx Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip, $118; spanx.com Claire Harmeyer is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who's covered celebrity style for over three years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.