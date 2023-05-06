One of Oprah's 'Favorite' Sneaker Brands Makes Comfy Sandals, Too — and You Can Get a Pair for Up to 69% Off

Sydney Sweeney and Katie Holmes are also fans of Sorel

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Oprah Sorel Sale Nordstrom Rack TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Summer is around the corner, and that means your clothes and shoes are about to become a lot more breathable. And there's one shoe style in particular that celebrities love to break out in the warmer months — sandals.

With their strappy buckles, minimal coverage designs, and comfy footbeds, sandals are a staple choice for hot summer days, and now you can get so many pairs from one of Oprah Winfrey's "favorite" brands on major sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

At Nordstrom Rack, so many Sorel sandals are going for up to 69 percent off, including this pair with chunky Kinetic soles that remind us of the popular Sorel sneakers Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney have been spotted in. But you'll want to act fast, as styles are already going fast. Check out more Sorel sandals below.

Sorel Sandals on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Some flip-flops offer minimal support, which can result in aching feet after a long day of walking. But the Sorel Kinetic Impact Slingback Sandal is packed with support thanks to an oversized scalloped sole that's molded with high-traction rubber that not only cushions your feet, but also provides stability as you walk. The sandals have a double buckle that's adjustable for a custom fit and a heel strap, both of which provide even more security. They come in three fun colors, too: neon yellow, orange, and a pink and black option. And they're going for just $40 right now at Nordstrom Rack.

SOREL Kinetic Impact Slingback Sandal (Women)
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Impact Slingback Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon often wear the Birkenstock Arizona sandals, which feature the brand's signature double buckle strap. With two ruched straps, Sorel's Roaming Slide Sandal has a similar silhouette. The ruching adds textured elegance to the sleek sandal, and the full-grain leather feels so comfy to slip into. The sandals are supportive, too, thanks to a sporty rubber sole that has traction for added stability. You can dress these up or down, making them a versatile choice to streamline your summer wardrobe.

SOREL Roaming Slide Sandal (Women)
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sorel Roaming Slide Sandal, $34.97 (orig. $115); nordstromrack.com

If you're looking for more of an everyday sandal, the no-fuss Roaming Easy Slide Sandal is it. The shoes feature a stretchy knit upper that feels comfy and the open-toe design offers top-notch breathability. Plus, the internal wedge heel and striped midsole help provide support. The slip-on style makes getting ready a breeze, and you can snag a pair for a whopping 68 percent off, meaning they're $35.

SOREL Roaming Easy Slide Sandal (Women)
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sorel Roaming Easy Slide Sandal, $34.97 (orig. $110); nordstromrack.com

Sandal season is almost here, so now's a great time to stock up on summer's favorite shoe style. Shop more discounted Sorel sandals at Nordstrom Rack below.

SOREL Ella II Slide Sandal (Women)
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sorel Ella II Sandal in Black, $29.57 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

SOREL Ella II Slide Sandal (Women)
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sorel Ella II Sandal in Ash Brown, $29.57 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

SOREL Ella II Snake Embossed Flip Flop (Women)
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sorel Ella II Snake Embossed Flip-Flop, $29.97 (orig. $75); nordstromrack.com

SOREL Roaming Lace-Up Gladiator Sandal (Women)
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sorel Roaming Lace-Up Gladiator Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $129); nordstromrack.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

100 Best Deals This Month Tout
The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in May
Cariuma x Pantone Tout
The Comfy Shoes Ashton Kutcher Wears Now Come in Three Cotton Candy-Like Colors That Are Perfect for Summer
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop Tout
This Steam Mop Makes Floors Look 'Brand New' — and It's $60 Off at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Isla Fisher attends G'Day USA
Isla Fisher's Comfy School Drop-Off Outfit Can Be Easily Recreated with This $40 Matching Set
Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Flats TOUT
These 'Super Comfortable' Knit Flats That Come in 37 Colors Are on Sale at Amazon
Kate Middleton Cargo Pants Tout
Kate Middleton Owns These Cargo Pants in Two Colors — and Similar Styles Start at $37
The A-List Katie Holmes Birkenstock Tout
Now I Understand Why Celebs Like Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon Are Always Wearing Birkenstock Sandals
Cariuma x Pantone Tout
The Comfy Shoes Ashton Kutcher Wears Now Come in Three Cotton Candy-Like Colors That Are Perfect for Summer
Hilary Duff attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation
Hilary Duff Hosted a Flower-Arranging Party in a $695 Floral Dress That's Pure Summer Wedding Guest Inspiration
Hanes Women's Wireless Bra Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Soft and Breathable' Hanes Bra That's Just $16 Right Now
BaubleBar May Sale
BaubleBar's Huge Spring Sale Includes Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Katie Holmes' Necklace, and More Starting at $10
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up as the cute duo walk arm in arm in NYC; Katie Holmes keeps things casual in an open mesh sweater ; Jennifer Garner is seen on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles; Olivia Wilde, showed off her incredible gym results and six-pack abs
Alo Yoga's Black Friday-Level Sale Includes the Comfy Sweatpants Blake Lively and Katie Holmes Have Worn
Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas TOUT
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's New Sleepwear Collection Is 'Colorful, Gorgeous, and So Comfy' — and All Under $25
Celebrities + flower earrings TOUT
Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna Are Convincing Us to Try Flower Earrings for Spring
Nordstrom Rack Summer-Ready Dresses Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has Hundreds of Summer-Ready Dresses on Sale for Up to 82% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals
RUNNING GIRL High Impact Sports Bras for Women Tout
This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sports Bra That Shoppers Compare to Name Brands Is on Sale for $24 at Amazon
BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts Tout
These 'Comfy and Breathable' Bike Shorts 'Prevent Chafing' — and They're Under $20 at Amazon
Blouses for Women Fashion
Shoppers Get 'Compliments Every Time' They Wear This Amazon Blouse — and It's on Sale for Just $26
Mandy Moore Dresses Her Kids in this Popular Pajama Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now TOUT
Mandy Moore Dresses Her Kids in This Popular Pajama Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now