One of Oprah's 'Favorite' Sneaker Brands Makes Comfy Sandals, Too — and You Can Get a Pair for Up to 69% Off

Summer is around the corner, and that means your clothes and shoes are about to become a lot more breathable. And there's one shoe style in particular that celebrities love to break out in the warmer months — sandals.

With their strappy buckles, minimal coverage designs, and comfy footbeds, sandals are a staple choice for hot summer days, and now you can get so many pairs from one of Oprah Winfrey's "favorite" brands on major sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

At Nordstrom Rack, so many Sorel sandals are going for up to 69 percent off, including this pair with chunky Kinetic soles that remind us of the popular Sorel sneakers Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney have been spotted in. But you'll want to act fast, as styles are already going fast. Check out more Sorel sandals below.

Sorel Sandals on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Some flip-flops offer minimal support, which can result in aching feet after a long day of walking. But the Sorel Kinetic Impact Slingback Sandal is packed with support thanks to an oversized scalloped sole that's molded with high-traction rubber that not only cushions your feet, but also provides stability as you walk. The sandals have a double buckle that's adjustable for a custom fit and a heel strap, both of which provide even more security. They come in three fun colors, too: neon yellow, orange, and a pink and black option. And they're going for just $40 right now at Nordstrom Rack.

Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Impact Slingback Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon often wear the Birkenstock Arizona sandals, which feature the brand's signature double buckle strap. With two ruched straps, Sorel's Roaming Slide Sandal has a similar silhouette. The ruching adds textured elegance to the sleek sandal, and the full-grain leather feels so comfy to slip into. The sandals are supportive, too, thanks to a sporty rubber sole that has traction for added stability. You can dress these up or down, making them a versatile choice to streamline your summer wardrobe.

Buy It! Sorel Roaming Slide Sandal, $34.97 (orig. $115); nordstromrack.com

If you're looking for more of an everyday sandal, the no-fuss Roaming Easy Slide Sandal is it. The shoes feature a stretchy knit upper that feels comfy and the open-toe design offers top-notch breathability. Plus, the internal wedge heel and striped midsole help provide support. The slip-on style makes getting ready a breeze, and you can snag a pair for a whopping 68 percent off, meaning they're $35.

Buy It! Sorel Roaming Easy Slide Sandal, $34.97 (orig. $110); nordstromrack.com

Sandal season is almost here, so now's a great time to stock up on summer's favorite shoe style. Shop more discounted Sorel sandals at Nordstrom Rack below.

Buy It! Sorel Ella II Sandal in Black, $29.57 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Sorel Ella II Sandal in Ash Brown, $29.57 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Sorel Ella II Snake Embossed Flip-Flop, $29.97 (orig. $75); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Sorel Roaming Lace-Up Gladiator Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $129); nordstromrack.com

