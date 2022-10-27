Something Navy's Fall Collection Is on Sale for PEOPLE Readers with Our Exclusive Discount Code

There are comfy sweater dresses, unique button-ups, and more closet staples

October 27, 2022

Something Navy Fall Collection 2022
At its core, a good fall closet comes down to the basics — and that's what Arielle Charnas wanted to deliver with her latest fashion collection.

"The pieces in this collection are more elevated" compared to previous seasons, Charnas previously told PEOPLE when Something Navy fall 2022 dropped last month. She added, "We wanted to provide our customers with more elevated, classic wardrobe staples that they can continue to build on and keep in their wardrobes season after season."

Trying to get your hands on some "elevated, classic wardrobe staples" for yourself? You're in luck: We snagged an exclusive promo code with Something Navy for the season. You can save 15 percent on orders of $100 or more with the code PEOPLE15 through December 10 — but we'd suggest using it much sooner than that. (Note: This code applies to full-price products only.)

If you're not sure what to shop from Something Navy, we've got some cart starters to choose from below.

The details in Something Navy's fall sweater dresses are subtle, yet notably chic. Take the Bi-Color Sweater Mini Dress, for instance, which has asymmetrical draping with color contrast on the skirt. Pair it with your favorite shoes, whether boots or flats, and add opaque tights on those chillier days.

Something Navy Fall Collection 2022
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Bi-Color Sweater Mini Dress, $191.25 with code PEOPLE15 (orig. $225); somethingnavy.com

Another elevated take on a sweater dress, the Turtleneck Open Back Sweater Dress is a classic rib knit that you can wear to holiday parties, date nights, and dinners with friends. Speaking of open-back styles, Something Navy also has an open-back bodysuit and a turtleneck cut-out bodysuit with a tie back.

Something Navy Fall Collection 2022
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Turtleneck Open Back Sweater Dress, $140.25 with code PEOPLE15 (orig. $165); somethingnavy.com

There's also this brilliant reversible dress that'll help transition your wardrobe to the chilly temperatures. You can wear the long-sleeve dress with a high neck in the front, or you can reverse it and opt to show off the twisted knot cut-out.

Something Navy Fall Collection 2022
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Striped Reversible Dress, $276.25 with code PEOPLE15 (orig. $325); somethingnavy.com

Something Navy also brought this twisted look to a classic white button-up.

Something Navy Fall Collection 2022
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Plaid Twist Front Button Up Top, $140.25 with code PEOPLE15 (orig. $165); somethingnavy.com

While you can easily layer up with cozy cable knit sweaters over a T-shirt, you can also try something a little bit different with Something Navy's pieces, like styling the Waist Tie Button Up Sweater (shown below) under an oversized blazer.

Something Navy Fall Collection 2022
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Waist Tie Button Up Sweater, $148.75 with code PEOPLE15 (orig. $175); somethingnavy.com

To top it all off, Something Navy created a reversible knee-length coat that's made of faux shearling and suede. You can wear this coat throughout fall and well into winter.

Something Navy Fall Collection 2022
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Reversible Faux Shearling Coat, $335.75 with code PEOPLE15 (orig. $395); somethingnavy.com

