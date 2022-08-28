Something Navy's Arielle Charnas Knows Exactly Which 'Elevated, Classic Wardrobe Staples' Your Closet Needs

She tells PEOPLE the brand's new fall collection is focusing “on core pieces like classic button-downs, really great pairs of jeans, and well-made silk dresses”

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on August 28, 2022 01:00 AM

Arielle Charnas
Photo: Lawrence Busacca/Getty, Something Navy

Something Navy is doing something different heading into fall.

While the previous collections have channeled founder and CEO Arielle Charnas' personal style full of bright colors, embellished sleeves and puffy shoulders, the new fall/winter 2022 core collection marks a new direction for the brand with an elevated new style, look and feel. In other words, these pieces are a bit tamer.

"We realized that a lot of our collections were hinged on novelty, and while those pieces are definitely important, we wanted to provide our customers with more elevated, classic wardrobe staples that they can continue to build on and keep in their wardrobes season after season," Charnas tells PEOPLE exclusively of the collection.

Something Navy
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Silky Halter Cutout Gown in Black, $325; somethingnavy.com

The 14-piece collection ranges from $125 to $325 and features neutral colors like beige, olive green, and navy. It's reinvented classics with the SN signature spin on basics like tailored suits, cut-out dresses, shirt jackets, and wide-leg denim. The brand is even venturing into the black-tie space with items like the high-neck silk halter dress (shown above) that comes in black and white — it's Charnas' favorite.

Something Navy
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Embroidered Straight Leg Denim, $145; somethingnavy.com

"I think the most noticeable difference is that the pieces in this collection are more elevated and intended to build a wardrobe rather than pop fashion pieces that cater to a one-off occasion," Charnas says. "We're focusing on core pieces like classic button-downs, really great pairs of jeans, and well-made silk dresses that can all be at a great price point.

"Roughly 60 percent of the collection is representative of this," she continues. "That said, the line still includes more playful fashion pieces, but they're done very tastefully and with a more elevated mindset."

Shoppers, be warned: The core collection won't drop on Something Navy's typical monthly schedule, but rather a seasonal schedule. Charnas and her team promise "button-downs, classic sweaters, denim, blazers, and so much more" for the next launch, although no date has been set.

The collection is available online now at Something Navy and Rakuten, as well as the company's four retail stores around the country.

Something Navy
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Paisley Long-Sleeve Cutout Dress in Paisley, $225; somethingnavy.com

Something Navy
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pant in Ecru, $165; somethingnavy.com

Something Navy
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Tailored Vest in Army, $135; somethingnavy.com

Something Navy
Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Oversized Classic Blazer in Ecru, $195; somethingnavy.com

