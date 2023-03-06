Lifestyle Fashion Calling Sofia Coppola Fans: Uniqlo Just Launched Merch for 'Marie Antoinette,' 'Lost in Translation,' and More And everything’s under $32 By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 6, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo "Let's go shopping," indeed. Uniqlo and Sofia Coppola have teamed up on a limited-edition collection celebrating the director's iconic films. The six-piece collab is made up of a tote and five tees with fan-favorite scenes and quotes from Coppola's films, including that memorable shopping quip from 2013's The Bling Ring. In a statement, Coppola said she "hope[s] people will enjoy the T-shirts as a token of the films." Think of them as band tees, but for movies. "I like to wear T-shirts of artists and musicians who I love, and in the same way wish for [the collection] to mean something to someone who likes my work. I always like how a T-shirt can connect you to other people who like the same thing you do." Shop the Celebrating Sofia Coppola Collection at Uniqlo Sofia Coppola UT Marie Antoinette Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90 Sofia Coppola UT Lost in Translation Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90 Sofia Coppola UT The Bling Ring Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90 Sofia Coppola UT The Virgin Suicides Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90 Sofia Coppola UT Somewhere Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90 Sofia Coppola Cotton Tote Bag, $29.90 Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Outfits from 'Your Place or Mine' — and Similar Styles Start at $23 The collection is available today, March 6, on Uniqlo.com and in Uniqlo stores across the United States (the collab will be available globally, but the company says launch dates may vary by region). Tees are available in women's sizes XXS–XXL and they are all $25 — the tote bag is just a few bucks more at $30. The shirt commemorating Marie Antoinette features a still of Kristen Dunst as the titular character looking glamourously exhausted, reclining on a chair surrounded by opulent layered cakes. The soft colors are juxtaposed by hot pink text that reads, "It's Not Too Much Is It?" Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola Marie Antoinette Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com A few of the shirts have designs on the front and back, like the one celebrating Lost in Translation. The front reads "I guess this is goodbye" in bright blue lettering, and the back says the name of the movie and the director (handy if the reference is lost on someone — just turn around and point to the back). Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola Lost in Translation Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com The Bling Ring tee has a similar style, with the name of the film on the back and "Let's Go Shopping" across the front. The collab won't restock, so be sure to shop the collection before it sells out. Keep scrolling for the rest of the styles from the Celebrating Sofia Coppola line at Uniqlo. Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola The Bling Ring Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola The Virgin Suicides Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola Somewhere Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola Cotton Tote Bag, $29.90; uniqlo.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping A Cordless Stick Vacuum That Sucks Up 'Never-Ending Dog Hair' Is 75% Off at Amazon Birkenstock, Levi's, and More Celebrity-Worn Brands Are on Sale at This Secret Spot — Up to 49% Off Amazon's New 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Storefront Is Filled with Groovy, Retro-Inspired Fashion Finds