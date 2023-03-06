Calling Sofia Coppola Fans: Uniqlo Just Launched Merch for 'Marie Antoinette,' 'Lost in Translation,' and More

"Let's go shopping," indeed.

Uniqlo and Sofia Coppola have teamed up on a limited-edition collection celebrating the director's iconic films. The six-piece collab is made up of a tote and five tees with fan-favorite scenes and quotes from Coppola's films, including that memorable shopping quip from 2013's The Bling Ring.

In a statement, Coppola said she "hope[s] people will enjoy the T-shirts as a token of the films." Think of them as band tees, but for movies. "I like to wear T-shirts of artists and musicians who I love, and in the same way wish for [the collection] to mean something to someone who likes my work. I always like how a T-shirt can connect you to other people who like the same thing you do."

Shop the Celebrating Sofia Coppola Collection at Uniqlo

The collection is available today, March 6, on Uniqlo.com and in Uniqlo stores across the United States (the collab will be available globally, but the company says launch dates may vary by region). Tees are available in women's sizes XXS–XXL and they are all $25 — the tote bag is just a few bucks more at $30.

The shirt commemorating Marie Antoinette features a still of Kristen Dunst as the titular character looking glamourously exhausted, reclining on a chair surrounded by opulent layered cakes. The soft colors are juxtaposed by hot pink text that reads, "It's Not Too Much Is It?"

Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo

Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola Marie Antoinette Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com

A few of the shirts have designs on the front and back, like the one celebrating Lost in Translation. The front reads "I guess this is goodbye" in bright blue lettering, and the back says the name of the movie and the director (handy if the reference is lost on someone — just turn around and point to the back).

Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo

Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola Lost in Translation Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com

The Bling Ring tee has a similar style, with the name of the film on the back and "Let's Go Shopping" across the front.

The collab won't restock, so be sure to shop the collection before it sells out. Keep scrolling for the rest of the styles from the Celebrating Sofia Coppola line at Uniqlo.

Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo

Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola The Bling Ring Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com

Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo

Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola The Virgin Suicides Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com

Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo

Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola Somewhere Graphic T-Shirt, $24.90; uniqlo.com

Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo

Buy It! Uniqlo Sofia Coppola Cotton Tote Bag, $29.90; uniqlo.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.