Lifestyle Fashion These 'Waterproof' Chelsea Boots Remind Us of a Pair Oprah Wore — and They're Up to 69% Off Shoppers say they keep their feet dry in “pouring rain” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew March is here, and that means the season of rain is upon us — so you better have the right shoes ready. In case you don't, Amazon just put one of its chicest (and comfiest) rain boots on sale for a whopping 69 percent off. Right now, you can score the Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie for just $34, meaning you'll save more than you spend when you add them to your cart. Made of water-resistant material, the slip-on Chelsea boots have an elastic side panel that make them easy to take on and off. Coming up to your ankle, they give you a little more protection from the elements compared to sneakers, but with their thick rubber sole and 1.5-inch block heel, they're just as comfortable. The rubber lug sole has deep indentations that provide ample traction, ensuring that you don't slide around while you walk through the rain. Amazon Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Beige, $34 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com Oprah Stayed Dry in the NYC Rain with Gayle King Thanks to These Water-Resistant Boots Chelsea boots have long been a go-to style for celebrities in rainy weather, and we've been seeing them crop up left and right in recent weeks. In January, when Oprah Winfrey visited a cold and wet New York City, she wore the chic and protective boot style with a cozy turtleneck and a luxurious wrap blanket. Christie Brinkley also sought out the trendy boots when she hit the beach on a gray day in March. Amazon shoppers say the Soda Pilot boots really stand up when it comes to rain protection — and in fact, the popular booties have more than 2,700 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote that they wore the "waterproof" shoes in the "pouring rain and even stepped in a few puddles," and their feet stayed dry. Someone else said, "I needed something comfy to wear since I returned to work as a substitute teacher. These are cute, comfortable for all day on my feet, and very economically priced." And a third person wrote, "I have gotten so many compliments on these boots! These boots are super cute and look good with everything." Right now, you can get the Soda Pilot Chelsea Booties on sale in several chic colors, including beige, black, cognac, gray, bone, and sand. If you're looking for comfortable and stylish rain shoes to wear every day this spring, these on-sale booties are it. Shop more colors below before they go back to full price. Amazon Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Black, $34.94 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Cognac, $30 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Gray, $59.95 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Bone, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Sand, $48.99 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Foldable Treadmill Doubles As an Under-Desk Walking Pad, and It's $130 Off at Amazon Miranda Kerr Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes — and Shares Her Skincare Secrets — as She Preps for SXSW! 13 Under-$30 Beauty Products on Amazon So Popular, They've Gained 'Hall of Fame' Status