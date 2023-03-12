These 'Waterproof' Chelsea Boots Remind Us of a Pair Oprah Wore — and They're Up to 69% Off

Shoppers say they keep their feet dry in “pouring rain”

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

March is here, and that means the season of rain is upon us — so you better have the right shoes ready. In case you don't, Amazon just put one of its chicest (and comfiest) rain boots on sale for a whopping 69 percent off.

Right now, you can score the Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie for just $34, meaning you'll save more than you spend when you add them to your cart.

Made of water-resistant material, the slip-on Chelsea boots have an elastic side panel that make them easy to take on and off. Coming up to your ankle, they give you a little more protection from the elements compared to sneakers, but with their thick rubber sole and 1.5-inch block heel, they're just as comfortable. The rubber lug sole has deep indentations that provide ample traction, ensuring that you don't slide around while you walk through the rain.

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Beige, $34 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com

Chelsea boots have long been a go-to style for celebrities in rainy weather, and we've been seeing them crop up left and right in recent weeks. In January, when Oprah Winfrey visited a cold and wet New York City, she wore the chic and protective boot style with a cozy turtleneck and a luxurious wrap blanket. Christie Brinkley also sought out the trendy boots when she hit the beach on a gray day in March.

Amazon shoppers say the Soda Pilot boots really stand up when it comes to rain protection — and in fact, the popular booties have more than 2,700 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote that they wore the "waterproof" shoes in the "pouring rain and even stepped in a few puddles," and their feet stayed dry.

Someone else said, "I needed something comfy to wear since I returned to work as a substitute teacher. These are cute, comfortable for all day on my feet, and very economically priced."

And a third person wrote, "I have gotten so many compliments on these boots! These boots are super cute and look good with everything."

Right now, you can get the Soda Pilot Chelsea Booties on sale in several chic colors, including beige, black, cognac, gray, bone, and sand. If you're looking for comfortable and stylish rain shoes to wear every day this spring, these on-sale booties are it. Shop more colors below before they go back to full price.

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Black, $34.94 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Cognac, $30 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Gray, $59.95 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Bone, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Sand, $48.99 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill Tout
This Foldable Treadmill Doubles As an Under-Desk Walking Pad, and It's $130 Off at Amazon
Miranda Kerr SXSW Photo Diary https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/d29byycy20x37eqx9bdez/h?dl=0&rlkey=mmgaaj9a4x9f8y0rjlpw5jm0r
Miranda Kerr Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes — and Shares Her Skincare Secrets — as She Preps for SXSW!
Amazon Hall of Fame Beauty TOUT
13 Under-$30 Beauty Products on Amazon So Popular, They've Gained 'Hall of Fame' Status
Related Articles
Amazon Comfortable Shoe Roundup TOUT
Tons of Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — and Everything Is Under $50
Yelang Womens Walking Shoes Tennis Nursing Work Travel Outdoor Casual Sneakers
Amazon Shoppers Say These Sneakers Are Perfect for Anyone 'Constantly on the Go,' and They're on Sale
STQ Womens Slip On Sneakers
Shoppers Can 'Walk All Day' in These Canvas Slip-On Sneakers — and You Can Get Them for Up to 59% Off
Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Tout
Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off
Kapsen Women's Running Shoes Tout
A Nurse-Approved Sneaker That's 'Tremendously' Supportive Is on Sale for Just $36 Today
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Cali Collage Slipper Tout
The Fluffy Ugg Slippers Megan Fox, Cardi B, and More Celebs Wear Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes - Slip On Memory Foam Lightweight Casual Sneakers for Gym Travel Work Tout
Nurses Rave About These Sneakers That Are Comfortable for 13-Hour Shifts — and They're 34% Off
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat
These Comfy Loafers Are 'Great for All-Day Wear,' According to Reviewers — and They're Only $21 Right Now
The Best Chelsea Boots
The Best Chelsea Boots of 2023, According to Fashion Experts and Celebrity Stylists
Best Fall Boots of 2022
The 17 Best Fall Boots of 2023 That Are Worth Investing in This Season