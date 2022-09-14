Amazon Shoppers Get 'So Many Compliments' on These Ankle Boots — and They're Up to 72% Off

The arrival of fall brings something perhaps equally anticipated: fall fashion. And that means one thing every single year: Boots are back in season.

If your shoe closet is in need of a serious refresh, you're in luck. One of the best fashion deals at Amazon right now happens to be on the perfect fall staple shoe: the Soda Pilot Ankle Boots, which are marked down a whopping 72 percent in both black and beige shades.

Year after year as new trends pop in and out for pants, tops, and sweaters, the fall fashion statement that stays most consistent is our reliance on a classic ankle boot. This Soda pair is designed with a small heel, so you get a bit of added height and structure to your look, without losing comfort or walkability. It's also got a built-in elastic portion that allows you to easily slip the boot on and off — no laces or buckles needed.

The boots come in seven classic colors, but currently you'll find discounts on two of the most popular: a chic black and easy-to-match tan. The shoes come in sizes 5.5 to 11, and many shoppers say to follow your normal size, or size up one half-size if you tend to be on the cusp. And at 72 percent off, each pair comes out to just $32, a wild steal considering how often you're likely to be slipping these shoes on during the colder seasons.

These trendy ankle boots have already started racking up positive feedback from Amazon shoppers, with plenty of reviewers chiming in to offer their thoughts. One called them a "staple piece" while another deemed them "my go-to bootie." Plus, a third reviewer praised them as the "perfect fall/winter boots."

Another reviewer raved: "I have gotten so many compliments on these boots!" They also added that the "boots are super cute and look good with everything." They finished off by saying: "These boots are extremely comfortable."

Shop the Soda Pilot Ankle Boot from Amazon now while they're up to 72 percent off in two colors.

