15 Deeply Discounted Pairs of Sneakers Not to Miss During Amazon Prime Day
As you likely know by now, Amazon Prime Day is in full swing today, and there's no shortage of thumb-stopping deals (i.e. low, low prices on must-have home goods, fashion finds, beauty essentials, and so much more) that deserve your attention. But one category you absolutely can't miss? Sneakers.
Amazon has marked down the popular sneakers brands you know and love (i.e. New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, and more) by up to 50 percent in honor of Prime Day. There are so many deeply discounted sporty styles for the entire family, and we have good reason to believe that these rock-bottom prices may very well inspire a little extra pep in your step.
Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or simply love the ease and versatility of athletic styles for everyday errands, these supportive shoes are most definitely designed for all-day comfort. We highly recommend you scan the list below, grab what you can, and proceed to checkout before these cheap finds are no longer. (Note that prices may vary by size and style.)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sneaker Deals
- Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers, $130.98 (orig. $180)
- Sorel Kinetic Sneakers, $54.30 (orig. $110)
- Vionic Nana Sneakers, $59.95 (orig. $119.95)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, $42 with Prime (orig. $70)
- Steve Madden Run Sneaker, $40.11 (orig. $79.95)
- Dr. Scholl's Back to It Sneaker, $79.95 (orig. $100)
- Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Court Sneakers, $54.26 (orig. $75.25)
- Reebok Classic Legacy Sneakers, $69.98 (orig. $90)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Lift Sneakers, $88.70 (orig. $149.95)
- Puma California Sneakers, $39.95 (orig. $75)
- Superga Cotu Classic Sneakers, $25 (orig. $65)
- New Balance Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneakers, $42.73 (orig. $79.99)
- Skechers Go Run Razor 3+ Sneakers, $59.44 (orig. $119.95)
- Ryka Women's Dash 3 Walking Shoe, $56 (orig. $79.99)
- Vionic Sky Adore Supportive Sneakers, $63.33 (orig. $119.95)
If you want to reap the biggest bang for your buck, start with the styles that are marked down the most. Oprah-loved brand Vionic (which utilizes a team of doctors and foot health experts to finalize each shoe design) has a few cool sneakers that are a whopping 50 percent off now — including this retro-inspired style that's trendy enough to wear with edgier outfits with the added benefit of awesome arch support you can really feel.
Other standouts include these Sorel Kinetic sneakers, the Reebok Classic Legacy Sneakers, and the Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Court sneakers, all of which would pair perfectly with a number of casual outfits this summer. They'd also make for ideal travel shoes, if you're catching flights any time soon.
Another pro tip: Don't sleep on these classic Converse high-tops or the Superga Cotu sneakers, i.e. the exact style that's loved by Kate Middleton, which are on sale for a jaw-dropping $25 right now.
If you're looking to work up a sweat, stock up on sporty Adidas running shoes for maximum absorption and cushion for long runs; or take these Ryka walking shoes for a spin around the block to get your calorie burn on.
Shop more Amazon Prime Day sneaker deals below and jump on these sale prices while you can.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
