Shop

It's Slipper Season, and Zappos Has Dozens on Sale — Including This Pair with More Than 7,000 Five-Star Reviews

Feet, prepare to get comfortable
By Amanda Richards
October 01, 2021 08:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Even if shoes aren't really your thing, there's virtually no one who doesn't appreciate a good pair of slippers. There are technical reasons for this, of course — soft shearling, high-bounce insoles, and plenty of fluff — but psychologically, there might be a deeper reason people love slippers almost unanimously. Think about it: When you slip your feet into a deliciously cozy pair, you're also saying to the world "It's time to relax." Unlike heels, trendy sneakers, and fall-approved boots, slippers are synonymous with kicking back and chilling, during those precious moments when the biggest job you have to do is step outside and grab the paper and pour yourself a cup of coffee. 

Simply put, slippers are the footwear equivalent of pure bliss, and right now, Zappos has an incredible amount of options on sale, including options from brands like Ugg, Champion, Tory Burch, and L.L. Bean

Of course, not all slippers are created equal, and what makes a perfect slipper is relatively subjective. Some prefer a slipper with a hard sole, so they can putter around the house but also walk the dogs. Others prefer something that resembles more of a sock than a shoe — after all, it's a slipper, so why should there be any hard edges? There are bootie slippers, fuzzy slides, clogs, and moccasins, and once you pick a style, you also have to consider fabrics and linings. Do you like a leather slipper, or perhaps something in a soft knit? Do you prefer to ensconce your feet in at least an inch of shearling, or does a simple soft insole do the trick? Finally, do you enjoy a more classic look — say, a simple moccasin with no bells or whistles — or do you like your slippers to make a statement, like this ultra-fluffy neon pair with nearly 7,000 five-star reviews?

We can't answer these questions for you, but once you have the ideal slipper in your mind, odds are, Zappos' slipper section has the perfect pair for you. In fact, the brand might also be able to make your slipper dreams come true at a discount. The slippers of your dreams and a bunch of savings leftover for a new bathrobe, perhaps? We can't think of anything better. Shop our picks below, or head to Zappos' slipper section and make your chilly-toed dreams come true. 

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Muk Luks Frankie Slide, $21.85 (orig. $30); zappos.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Champion Hotel Slipper, $26.18 (orig. $30); zappos.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Skechers Cozy Campfire Slippers, $30.15 (orig. $39.99); zappos.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Madewell Loafer Scuff Slipper, $33.20 (orig. $45); zappos.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Skechers Cozy Slide, $34.34 (orig. $44.99); zappos.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! L.L. Bean Wicked Good Venetian Slippers, $59.25 (orig. $79); zappos.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Acorn Moc, $42.99 (orig. $48); zappos.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Old Friend Loafer Moc, $84.95 (orig. $94.95); zappos.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Tory Burch Double T Shearling Slide, $159.46 (orig. $238); zappos.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $64.95 (orig. $109.95); zappos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com