It's Slipper Season, and Zappos Has Dozens on Sale — Including This Pair with More Than 7,000 Five-Star Reviews

Of course, not all slippers are created equal, and what makes a perfect slipper is relatively subjective. Some prefer a slipper with a hard sole, so they can putter around the house but also walk the dogs. Others prefer something that resembles more of a sock than a shoe — after all, it's a slipper, so why should there be any hard edges? There are bootie slippers, fuzzy slides, clogs, and moccasins, and once you pick a style, you also have to consider fabrics and linings. Do you like a leather slipper, or perhaps something in a soft knit? Do you prefer to ensconce your feet in at least an inch of shearling, or does a simple soft insole do the trick? Finally, do you enjoy a more classic look — say, a simple moccasin with no bells or whistles — or do you like your slippers to make a statement, like this ultra-fluffy neon pair with nearly 7,000 five-star reviews?