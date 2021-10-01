It's Slipper Season, and Zappos Has Dozens on Sale — Including This Pair with More Than 7,000 Five-Star Reviews
Even if shoes aren't really your thing, there's virtually no one who doesn't appreciate a good pair of slippers. There are technical reasons for this, of course — soft shearling, high-bounce insoles, and plenty of fluff — but psychologically, there might be a deeper reason people love slippers almost unanimously. Think about it: When you slip your feet into a deliciously cozy pair, you're also saying to the world "It's time to relax." Unlike heels, trendy sneakers, and fall-approved boots, slippers are synonymous with kicking back and chilling, during those precious moments when the biggest job you have to do is step outside and grab the paper and pour yourself a cup of coffee.
Simply put, slippers are the footwear equivalent of pure bliss, and right now, Zappos has an incredible amount of options on sale, including options from brands like Ugg, Champion, Tory Burch, and L.L. Bean.
Of course, not all slippers are created equal, and what makes a perfect slipper is relatively subjective. Some prefer a slipper with a hard sole, so they can putter around the house but also walk the dogs. Others prefer something that resembles more of a sock than a shoe — after all, it's a slipper, so why should there be any hard edges? There are bootie slippers, fuzzy slides, clogs, and moccasins, and once you pick a style, you also have to consider fabrics and linings. Do you like a leather slipper, or perhaps something in a soft knit? Do you prefer to ensconce your feet in at least an inch of shearling, or does a simple soft insole do the trick? Finally, do you enjoy a more classic look — say, a simple moccasin with no bells or whistles — or do you like your slippers to make a statement, like this ultra-fluffy neon pair with nearly 7,000 five-star reviews?
We can't answer these questions for you, but once you have the ideal slipper in your mind, odds are, Zappos' slipper section has the perfect pair for you. In fact, the brand might also be able to make your slipper dreams come true at a discount. The slippers of your dreams and a bunch of savings leftover for a new bathrobe, perhaps? We can't think of anything better. Shop our picks below, or head to Zappos' slipper section and make your chilly-toed dreams come true.
Buy It! Muk Luks Frankie Slide, $21.85 (orig. $30); zappos.com
Buy It! Champion Hotel Slipper, $26.18 (orig. $30); zappos.com
Buy It! Skechers Cozy Campfire Slippers, $30.15 (orig. $39.99); zappos.com
Buy It! Madewell Loafer Scuff Slipper, $33.20 (orig. $45); zappos.com
Buy It! Skechers Cozy Slide, $34.34 (orig. $44.99); zappos.com
Buy It! L.L. Bean Wicked Good Venetian Slippers, $59.25 (orig. $79); zappos.com
Buy It! Acorn Moc, $42.99 (orig. $48); zappos.com
Buy It! Old Friend Loafer Moc, $84.95 (orig. $94.95); zappos.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Double T Shearling Slide, $159.46 (orig. $238); zappos.com
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $64.95 (orig. $109.95); zappos.com
