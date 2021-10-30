Consider This Your Reminder to Stock Up on Skims Shapewear Before the Holiday Season
Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to spread the Skims love to all of her famous friends. In a savvy move to build more buzz (not that it needs any) for her soon-to-be-launched Skims x Fendi collection, the reality star recently gifted Heidi Klum, Gwyneth Paltrow, and several other lucky recipients new pieces from her designer collaboration, reminding us all that shapewear is for every body.
To no one's surprise, both Klum and Paltrow went wild for their new Skims goodies (including some basics from the core collection) and weren't shy about sharing their enthusiasm for the body-smoothing essentials on social media. And while the exclusive Fendi collection doesn't drop until November 9 (save the date and get ready to hustle online, because you know it's going to go fast), consider this a sign to stock up on the classic, tried-and-true best-sellers while you can.
After all, the holiday season is just around the corner, which hopefully means holiday parties, and there's a good chance you have your eyes on a few fabulous, curve-hugging dresses you can't wait to wear. Skims inventory is stocked solid right now, but we know from experience that could change very quickly. So it's best to shop now before the frenzy hits next month, and grab all of the essentials you've been thinking about buying.
It goes without saying that the popular celebrity-backed brand has everything you need to wear under your favorite looks in a wide range of flattering neutral colors, plus tons of top-rated loungewear and clothing items (like these just-launched bodysuits) that feel buttery soft on the body, too.
One fan favorite is this stretchy, strapless bandeau bra that stays put and keeps you supported for hours on end. We all know the struggle of finding a good strapless bra, and this one does not disappoint.
"I decided to try this and I'm obsessed. It's supportive, gives you a nice, smooth back and is so comfortable. And the material is like butter! I can't wait to buy more," one reviewer shared.
Stock up now before these best-sellers sell out, yet again.
