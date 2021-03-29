Nurses, Cashiers, and Waitresses Say These Slip-Ons Are the Secret to Keeping Feet ‘Happy’ During Long Shifts

When you're on your feet for hours on end, you can use all the support you can get. That's why, for people with active jobs, a good pair of sneakers is crucial. And for many, Skechers's Sport D'Lites Slip-On Mule Sneakers perfectly fit the bill.
With nearly 12,000 five-star ratings, these sneakers are a favorite of Amazon shoppers. Available in 11 different colors, the lace-free slip-ons have a memory foam instep that makes them extra cushy. A bouncy rubber sole also adds plenty of support for wearers who have to walk or stand for long periods of time.
"They are just like my cushy slippers. I have never had sneakers or shoes for that matter as incredible as these," wrote one reviewer who works as a nurse. "I have plantar fasciitis and bone spur issues. I'm in my late 50s and these shoes are the best. I have no foot issues wearing them. They are worth every penny and then some!"
Some shoppers may (understandably) be concerned about a slip-on shoe falling off mid-walk, but reviewers say that the Skechers say put. "They are great quality, thick upper and solid sole for a sure-footed step. I always prefer the 'mule' slip-on style like this for ease of wearing on and off — and they stay on with EVERY step and don't make you feel like you're going to walk out of your shoes or kick them off," wrote one.
Several nurses have said that the Sport D'Lites keep their feet ″happy,″ and the shoes have also earned impressive reviews from cashiers, waitresses, and teachers.
"I wear them almost daily and as a kindergarten teacher, I am on my feet a lot," wrote one reviewer. "These shoes got me through my pre-pandemic 20,000+ daily steps handily. The treads stay functional for a long time so I generally replace them when they begin to show the signs of glue, tempera paint, children stepping on my feet, [and] cosmetic wear and tear."
Some shoppers say they're even better than more expensive orthopedic shoes made with custom inserts. Reviewers with flat feet, high arches, and chronic foot pain all speak highly of these comfy slip-ons.
If you're searching for a pair of shoes that makes it feel like you're "walking on clouds," Skechers's Sport D'Lites Slip-On Mule Sneakers is a worthy contender.