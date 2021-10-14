Amazon Quietly Dropped New Deals on Comfy Skechers Sneakers That Start at $19

In case you're not familiar with the Concept 3 by Skechers collection, it's essentially a private label brand exclusively available on Amazon that offers the same level of support and cool details (mesh fabric, memory foam insoles, and more) that you know and love from Skechers shoes, at a much more affordable price. We've got our eyes on the fresh-looking slip-on styles that can be worn all year round, and perfectly coordinate with everything from athleisure outfits to dresses or jeans.