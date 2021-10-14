Amazon Quietly Dropped New Deals on Comfy Skechers Sneakers That Start at $19
If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your sneaker collection, now's the time to move quickly, and scoop up a few pairs for the entire family while you're at it. Amazon just quietly slashed prices on countless comfy Skechers sneakers for women, men, and kids, and these rock-bottom prices won't last for long.
Sounds too good to be true? You might think so, especially since you've likely started to think about pre-holiday shopping now to avoid shipping and inventory woes in the coming weeks. This secret sale features prices starting under $20 for the Concept 3 by Skechers styles, and we're happy to report that there's truly a sporty style for everyone in your household.
Buy It! Skechers Kids Sheen & Luster Sneakers, $19.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Skechers Men's Arick Sneakers, $22.10 (orig. $26.30); amazon.com
In case you're not familiar with the Concept 3 by Skechers collection, it's essentially a private label brand exclusively available on Amazon that offers the same level of support and cool details (mesh fabric, memory foam insoles, and more) that you know and love from Skechers shoes, at a much more affordable price. We've got our eyes on the fresh-looking slip-on styles that can be worn all year round, and perfectly coordinate with everything from athleisure outfits to dresses or jeans.
Buy It! Skechers Women's Feel the Vibe Sneakers, $22.00 (orig. $36.90); amazon.com
"Took these out of the box and wore them all day, which I normally wouldn't do with brand new shoes," one reviewer shared. "They felt great! Ordered my 89-year-old mom a pair and she said the same thing and loves hers."
We love a sensible gift idea that works for everyone. It goes without saying that Skechers prides themselves on delivering all-day comfort, and from the sound of countless reviews on Amazon, they're not letting anyone down. This neutral knit style makes for an ideal travel shoe that's super stylish, too.
Buy It! Skechers Women's Natural Chic Sneakers, $26.30 (orig. $38.02); amazon.com
"I bought these for a trip where I'd be doing a lot of walking but still wanted to look cute. They fit perfectly, are so comfy, and look great in person," one reviewer commented.
Buy It! Skechers Women's Marinna Sneakers, $23.50 (orig. $36.90); amazon.com
Intrigued? Step right this way to score some pretty serious savings.