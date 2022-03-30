Pairing the sandals with shorts might be what comes to mind first since both Disney Land and Disney World tend to experience hot weather, but you might want to consider an Amazon-loved tennis skort for maximum comfort, as they're known to keep chafing at bay. Plus, it's super stylish. If the basic black sandal isn't catching your eye, then you might like one of the brighter colors below, along with the fact that you can get two pairs of these Skechers sandals for as little as $86 on Amazon, which is still less than a single pair of Chacos. Can't beat a deal like that, right?