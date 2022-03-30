Shoppers Say They 'Go All Day Without Pain' in These Supportive Sandals — Even on Trips to Disney
Your worn-out sneakers from years ago probably won't cut it in the magical world of Disney where it's easy to walk more than 10 miles in a single day at the parks. Plus, enclosed shoes can cause your feet to overheat, which is why supportive sandals might be the best way to go.
The Skechers Women's On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sports Sandals offer lots of arch support and have a strappy design that's adjustable and won't rub between your toes. With a cushioned insole and outsole, you'll have enough padding to keep you comfortable all day long, even when walking long distances. Don't worry, the sandals won't cramp your style either since they're available in nine pretty colors, including several neutral options.
Buy It! Skechers Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal in Black, $42.53–$49.99; amazon.com
These sandals are backed by more than 13,600 perfect ratings and 59 five-star reviewers who specifically called them out for being great for trips to Disney. One shopper who walked more than 10 miles each day they were at Disney World claimed that the Skechers sandals are simply "far better" than walking shoes, and they were "able to go all day without pain." Another described the sandals as "comfortable right out of the box," even without a break-in period.
Not only are these shoes a go-to for Disney, but they would also make great hiking and beach sandals too, thanks to the textured outsole and breathable design. With their high comfort level and versatility, you might find yourself wearing them all summer long.
Pairing the sandals with shorts might be what comes to mind first since both Disney Land and Disney World tend to experience hot weather, but you might want to consider an Amazon-loved tennis skort for maximum comfort, as they're known to keep chafing at bay. Plus, it's super stylish. If the basic black sandal isn't catching your eye, then you might like one of the brighter colors below, along with the fact that you can get two pairs of these Skechers sandals for as little as $86 on Amazon, which is still less than a single pair of Chacos. Can't beat a deal like that, right?
