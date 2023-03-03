Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off

“These shoes are like wearing slippers to work”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 04:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Support is needed when you have to stand for long periods, and that's why having a good pair of sneakers is crucial. While so many brands on the market claim they're the most comfortable shoes, finding ones that actually hold up isn't that easy.

If your current pair of sneakers don't fit the bill, it might be time for an upgrade. And the Skechers Go Walk 5 shoes that shoppers have said are "extremely comfortable" are up to 57 percent off right now on Amazon.

The slip-on shoes have a breathable mesh fabric and foam inserts, so they'll keep your feet nice and cool, and provide them with maximum comfort all day long. Plus, they have a soft opening, so you're able to slide the lightweight, espadrille-style sneakers off and on effortlessly. While the price varies by color and size, you can score a pair for as little as $26.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5
Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 in Taupe, $26–$39.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com

The sleek sneakers come in 15 versatile colors to suit every mood, from a neutral taupe with white soles to a monochrome black. And they are easy to care for: All you need to do is toss them in the wash on a gentle cycle with cold water. Then, just let them air dry, and they're good to go.

Thanks to the shoes' simple design, you can wear them practically anywhere for any occasion, which makes them an ideal everyday shoe. More than 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given the shoes a perfect rating, and have raved about how much support they offer in reviews.

"These shoes are extremely comfortable for walking long distances, and I haven't had a problem with plantar fasciitis heel pain in years," shared one five-star reviewer. An additional shopper said wearing the slip-ons felt like "walking on air," and even a nurse of 30 years raved, "These are by far the most comfortable work shoes I have ever worn."

A final reviewer, who stands for nine hours a day, wrote, "These shoes are like wearing slippers to work," and added, "My feet never hurt anymore."

If you've been looking for a new pair of shoes to wear to work or for everyday tasks, head to Amazon now to get a pair of the Skechers Go Walk 5 sneakers before this discount expires.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5
Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 in Navy and White, $31.29–$39.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5
Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 in Black, $39.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
12 Must-Have Fashion and Beauty Finds from Amazon, According to Madison LeCroy
Efan Hoodie Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Super Soft' Zip-Up Hoodie Is Their 'New Favorite' — and It's on Sale Right Now
Cooling Bed Sheets
These Breathable Cooling Bed Sheets Have 169,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and They're on Sale for $24 at Amazon
Related Articles
comfort shoes
According to Nurses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Most Comfortable Shoes You Can Buy
Kapsen Women's Running Shoes Tout
A Nurse-Approved Sneaker That's 'Tremendously' Supportive Is on Sale for Just $36 Today
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Cali Collage Slipper Tout
The Fluffy Ugg Slippers Megan Fox, Cardi B, and More Celebs Wear Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes - Slip On Memory Foam Lightweight Casual Sneakers for Gym Travel Work Tout
Nurses Rave About These Sneakers That Are Comfortable for 13-Hour Shifts — and They're 34% Off
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat
These Comfy Loafers Are 'Great for All-Day Wear,' According to Reviewers — and They're Only $21 Right Now
VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women with Pockets TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding These Top-Rated Sweatpants to Their Carts, and Now They're 40% Off
BRONAX Cloud Slippers tout
Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These $24 Sandals Provide 'Relief' to Their Heels and Arches
Feethit Womens Slip On Running Shoes Non Slip Walking Shoes Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say Their 'Feet No Longer Hurt' After Wearing These Sneakers — and They're on Sale Today
amazon hidden outlet section Tout
PSA: Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Section with Brands Like Ugg, Dr. Martens, and Lacoste for Up to 60% Off
Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker
These Reebok Sneakers with 7,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Feel Like Walking on a Cloud,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Pres Day Amazon most-loved fashion
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These On-Sale Fashion Finds Ahead of Presidents Day Weekend
The 10 Best Insoles of 2022
The 10 Best Insoles of 2023 for All-Day Comfort and Support
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Summer Flats Amazon 2021
10 Customer-Loved Sandals on Amazon That Are So Comfy, Even Those with 'Picky Feet' Approve
Amazon sandals
10 Comfortable Sandals Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About — and They're All Under $30
UMYOGO Women's Running Shoes Non Slip Athletic Tennis Shoe
Nurses and Runners Can't Get Over How Comfortable These $35 Sneakers Are