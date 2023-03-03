Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off

Support is needed when you have to stand for long periods, and that's why having a good pair of sneakers is crucial. While so many brands on the market claim they're the most comfortable shoes, finding ones that actually hold up isn't that easy.

If your current pair of sneakers don't fit the bill, it might be time for an upgrade. And the Skechers Go Walk 5 shoes that shoppers have said are "extremely comfortable" are up to 57 percent off right now on Amazon.

The slip-on shoes have a breathable mesh fabric and foam inserts, so they'll keep your feet nice and cool, and provide them with maximum comfort all day long. Plus, they have a soft opening, so you're able to slide the lightweight, espadrille-style sneakers off and on effortlessly. While the price varies by color and size, you can score a pair for as little as $26.

The sleek sneakers come in 15 versatile colors to suit every mood, from a neutral taupe with white soles to a monochrome black. And they are easy to care for: All you need to do is toss them in the wash on a gentle cycle with cold water. Then, just let them air dry, and they're good to go.

Thanks to the shoes' simple design, you can wear them practically anywhere for any occasion, which makes them an ideal everyday shoe. More than 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given the shoes a perfect rating, and have raved about how much support they offer in reviews.

"These shoes are extremely comfortable for walking long distances, and I haven't had a problem with plantar fasciitis heel pain in years," shared one five-star reviewer. An additional shopper said wearing the slip-ons felt like "walking on air," and even a nurse of 30 years raved, "These are by far the most comfortable work shoes I have ever worn."

A final reviewer, who stands for nine hours a day, wrote, "These shoes are like wearing slippers to work," and added, "My feet never hurt anymore."

If you've been looking for a new pair of shoes to wear to work or for everyday tasks, head to Amazon now to get a pair of the Skechers Go Walk 5 sneakers before this discount expires.

