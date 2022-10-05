Nurses, Teachers, and Restaurant Servers All Swear by These Slip-On Walking Shoes with 48,000 Perfect Ratings

The shoes that feel like ”walking on air” were recently trending on Amazon

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

The thought of wearing slip-on sneakers might remind you of your childhood, but this sneaker style is popular for a reason, and there's one pair, in particular, that is basically the upgraded adult version that's way more stylish. Once you feel how comfortable these shoes are, you might end up buying more than one pair like so many other Amazon shoppers have.

The Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes are an Amazon best-seller that's available in 27 different colors, including neutrals like black and white and bright hues like blue and pink. The slip-ons' breathable mesh fabric allows lots of airflow to prevent your feet from overheating and the foam insert provides maximum comfort for all-day wear. Plus, they're lightweight and super flexible, so you won't have to worry about blisters even when you wear them right out of the box. One shopper claims the shoes are so comfortable, they have "zero break-in time." And they happen to be discounted right now thanks to an on-site coupon.

Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker
Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes in Black, $39.20 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com

Thanks to the sneakers' simple design, you can wear them practically anywhere for any occasion, which makes them the perfect everyday shoe. Nurses, teachers, and restaurant servers all swear by these slip-ons for remaining comfortable even after hours on their feet. One shopper said wearing these feels like "walking on air" and a pregnant person described them as being "comfortable as a cloud."

Plus, the shoes are part of Amazon's Try Before You Buy program, one of many perks of having a Prime membership. You can sign up whenever is convenient for you and the program allows you to select up to six eligible items to try on for seven days before making a purchase. Simply send back what doesn't work out and only pay for what you keep. This makes online shopping so much easier, especially for those who are in between sizes.

If you've been looking for a new pair of shoes to wear to work or for everyday tasks, then consider your search over. The Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes are backed by more than 48,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who can't stop talking about how incredibly comfortable they are and they cost less than $50 right now.

Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker
Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes in Taupe, $39.20 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com

Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker
Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes, $49.95; amazon.com

Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker
Amazon

Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes in Pink, $49.95; amazon.com

