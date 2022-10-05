Lifestyle Fashion Nurses, Teachers, and Restaurant Servers All Swear by These Slip-On Walking Shoes with 48,000 Perfect Ratings The shoes that feel like ”walking on air” were recently trending on Amazon By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 5, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon The thought of wearing slip-on sneakers might remind you of your childhood, but this sneaker style is popular for a reason, and there's one pair, in particular, that is basically the upgraded adult version that's way more stylish. Once you feel how comfortable these shoes are, you might end up buying more than one pair like so many other Amazon shoppers have. The Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes are an Amazon best-seller that's available in 27 different colors, including neutrals like black and white and bright hues like blue and pink. The slip-ons' breathable mesh fabric allows lots of airflow to prevent your feet from overheating and the foam insert provides maximum comfort for all-day wear. Plus, they're lightweight and super flexible, so you won't have to worry about blisters even when you wear them right out of the box. One shopper claims the shoes are so comfortable, they have "zero break-in time." And they happen to be discounted right now thanks to an on-site coupon. Amazon Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes in Black, $39.20 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Thanks to the sneakers' simple design, you can wear them practically anywhere for any occasion, which makes them the perfect everyday shoe. Nurses, teachers, and restaurant servers all swear by these slip-ons for remaining comfortable even after hours on their feet. One shopper said wearing these feels like "walking on air" and a pregnant person described them as being "comfortable as a cloud." Plus, the shoes are part of Amazon's Try Before You Buy program, one of many perks of having a Prime membership. You can sign up whenever is convenient for you and the program allows you to select up to six eligible items to try on for seven days before making a purchase. Simply send back what doesn't work out and only pay for what you keep. This makes online shopping so much easier, especially for those who are in between sizes. If you've been looking for a new pair of shoes to wear to work or for everyday tasks, then consider your search over. The Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes are backed by more than 48,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who can't stop talking about how incredibly comfortable they are and they cost less than $50 right now. Amazon Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes in Taupe, $39.20 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes, $49.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoes in Pink, $49.95; amazon.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Jennifer Lopez's Brunch-Date Look Featured Classic Black Pants with a Trendy Twist That Hollywood Loves Deal Alert! This $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $130 at Amazon Right Now Before the Prime Early Access Sale, I'm Scooping Up Amazon Deals on New Balance, Lodge, and Shark Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.