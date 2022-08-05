This Secret Amazon Section Is Overflowing with Size-Inclusive Dresses, and Prices Start at $25

You’ll find flirty minis, elegant maxis, and everything in between

By Rachel Simon
Published on August 5, 2022 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Size Inclusive Dresses
Photo: Amazon

The end of summer is beginning to loom, but before you start packing away your swimsuits and sandals, there is still plenty more summer fun to be had in the forms of backyard gatherings, beachfront parties, and weddings galore. And if you need some inspiration on what to wear, you're in luck, because Amazon has a secret section filled with size-inclusive summer dresses.

On the retailer's Plus Party Looks shop, you can find midi, wrap, maxi dresses, and more that are practically begging to be worn to outdoor events this month. These dresses not only are available in vast size ranges but, as an extra bonus, they all cost under $50, too. A party-ready shopping section that is inclusive, affordable, and has a variety of well-reviewed dresses? Yes, please.

Scroll through the options below to find the perfect summery dress that will leave you looking and feeling good at any upcoming event.

7 Size-Inclusive Amazon Dresses Under $50

One pick to take note of is this off-the-shoulder chiffon maxi dress, thanks to its pretty floral pattern, high waist, boho style, and, of course, that slit. Available in five colors and in sizes 14 to 26, it's ideal to wear to both an afternoon lunch and a cocktail party. The "size is perfect and the material is so great for summer," wrote one recent shopper, who added that they "felt so comfortable all day in it!"

If you have a more formal event on the calendar for later this summer, check out this $42 one-shouldered wrap midi dress, which comes in six colors, including light and royal blue, and burgundy. "The fabric was so soft and the color and the style were perfect for an indoor/outdoor wedding," a five-star reviewer shared.

Speaking of weddings, you also can't go wrong with this satin option from Floerns. You can choose from a whopping 19 color options, including dusty blue, mauve purple, and black. The dress features spaghetti straps, a cowl neck, a wrap hem, and ruching, and it's been praised by shoppers for its stretchy feel and comfortable fit. "I enjoyed this dress so much and received so many compliments. I love a dress that's flattering on my midsection," one shopper shared.

Whichever dress you pick, you're bound to end up with a look that'll wow not just you, but everyone around you.

Size Inclusive Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Wrap Dress, $43.99; amazon.com

Size Inclusive Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic One Shoulder Belted Wrap High Waist Midi Dress, $41.99; amazon.com

Size Inclusive Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Amz Plus Casual V-Neck Knee Length Wrap Dress Swing Mini Dress, $24.64 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Size Inclusive Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie Women's Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress, $38.71 (orig. $79); amazon.com

Size Inclusive Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Ever-Pretty Off Shoulder Side Split Chiffon Maxi Dress, $49.99; amazon.com

Size Inclusive Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Pinup Fashion Off Shoulder Shirred Split Summer Maxi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Size Inclusive Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Agnes Orinda Faux Wrap V-Neck Short-Sleeve Chambray Ruffle Dress, $36.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Amzf Breezy Dress
Amazon Quietly Dropped a New Section Packed with Breezy Dresses to Beat the Heat — and Prices Start at $20
brooke shields; kate middleton; eva longoria
Kate Middleton, Eva Longoria, and Brooke Shields Can't Stop Wearing Bright Yellow This Season
Summer Dress Deals Under $50
Ruffles, Ruching, Pockets! All of These Cute Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
kate hudson
Kate Hudson Wore a Breezy Cutout Midi Dress While Vacationing in Rome — and We Found Similar Styles
Wedding Guest Dress Deals
Amazon Is Brimming with Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale That Look Super Expensive but Start at Just $20
ZESICA Women's Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Maxi Dress Tout
Shoppers Are Calling This Square Neck Ruffle Maxi the 'Perfect' Summer Dress
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
Amazon dresses
Amazon Has a New Section of Breezy Dresses Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and Prices Start at $26
amazon Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Found: The Prettiest Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Amazon's Most-Loved Spring Dresses
These Are Amazon's Most-Loved Dresses This Summer — and They Start at Just $19
Amazon Size-Inclusive Dresses Tout
All of These Plus-Size Summer Dresses Are Under $40 at Amazon
Summer Prairie Dresses Tout
You'll Be Seeing Prairie Dresses Everywhere This Season — and These Stylish Picks from Amazon Start at $25
Amazon Summer Dresses
17 Summer Dresses to Snag on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Starting at Just $18
Amazon Outlet Casual Spring Dress Deals
Even More Wow-Worthy Deals on Casual Spring Dresses Just Landed at Amazon — and Prices Start at $16
Amazon Outlet dresses
15 Summer Dresses from Amazon's Hidden Outlet That Shoppers Wear Constantly, All on Sale for Up to 54% Off
cutout dress
Cutout Dresses Are a Major Summer Trend, and You Can Shop the Look Starting at $26