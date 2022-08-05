This Secret Amazon Section Is Overflowing with Size-Inclusive Dresses, and Prices Start at $25

The end of summer is beginning to loom, but before you start packing away your swimsuits and sandals, there is still plenty more summer fun to be had in the forms of backyard gatherings, beachfront parties, and weddings galore. And if you need some inspiration on what to wear, you're in luck, because Amazon has a secret section filled with size-inclusive summer dresses.

On the retailer's Plus Party Looks shop, you can find midi, wrap, maxi dresses, and more that are practically begging to be worn to outdoor events this month. These dresses not only are available in vast size ranges but, as an extra bonus, they all cost under $50, too. A party-ready shopping section that is inclusive, affordable, and has a variety of well-reviewed dresses? Yes, please.

Scroll through the options below to find the perfect summery dress that will leave you looking and feeling good at any upcoming event.

7 Size-Inclusive Amazon Dresses Under $50

One pick to take note of is this off-the-shoulder chiffon maxi dress, thanks to its pretty floral pattern, high waist, boho style, and, of course, that slit. Available in five colors and in sizes 14 to 26, it's ideal to wear to both an afternoon lunch and a cocktail party. The "size is perfect and the material is so great for summer," wrote one recent shopper, who added that they "felt so comfortable all day in it!"

If you have a more formal event on the calendar for later this summer, check out this $42 one-shouldered wrap midi dress, which comes in six colors, including light and royal blue, and burgundy. "The fabric was so soft and the color and the style were perfect for an indoor/outdoor wedding," a five-star reviewer shared.

Speaking of weddings, you also can't go wrong with this satin option from Floerns. You can choose from a whopping 19 color options, including dusty blue, mauve purple, and black. The dress features spaghetti straps, a cowl neck, a wrap hem, and ruching, and it's been praised by shoppers for its stretchy feel and comfortable fit. "I enjoyed this dress so much and received so many compliments. I love a dress that's flattering on my midsection," one shopper shared.

Whichever dress you pick, you're bound to end up with a look that'll wow not just you, but everyone around you.

Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Wrap Dress, $43.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic One Shoulder Belted Wrap High Waist Midi Dress, $41.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amz Plus Casual V-Neck Knee Length Wrap Dress Swing Mini Dress, $24.64 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie Women's Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress, $38.71 (orig. $79); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ever-Pretty Off Shoulder Side Split Chiffon Maxi Dress, $49.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Pinup Fashion Off Shoulder Shirred Split Summer Maxi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Agnes Orinda Faux Wrap V-Neck Short-Sleeve Chambray Ruffle Dress, $36.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com



