This Newly Released $25 Blouse That's 'Great for Summer' Is Already an Amazon Shopper Favorite
If you're itching to add more pieces to your summer wardrobe, start with the most popular new blouse on Amazon.
Beyond being the number one newly launched blouse on the site, the breezy SimpleFun Blouse also holds a top spot on the overall best-selling new fashion releases chart. In other words, you can find the $25 blouse in tons of Amazon shopping carts right now.
Ideal for hot summer days, the lightweight blouse is made of 100 percent polyester. It has a bunch of cute details, including a V-neck, flutter sleeves, and drawstrings. Available in sizes up to XXL, it comes in 12 colors, many of which are bright floral patterns.
The versatile top can easily be dressed up or down. Pair it with denim shorts for a casual day at the beach or the park. If you're headed to the office or a formal event, wear it with your favorite pants or skirt and throw on some cute accessories. For whatever the occasion, you can tuck it into your bottoms or leave it untucked, depending on your preference.
After a high-temp (read: sweaty) day, you can simply throw it in the washing machine. The brand recommends putting it in a separate mesh laundry bag because of its strings and using cold water.
Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the top, calling it "flattering" and "cute." One shopper who's "pleased with the fit" of the top said it "has just the right amount of drape." Another put it simply: "This top is gorgeous and very comfortable to wear."
Others say the "lightweight and cool" blouse is "great for summer," including vacations. As a third shopper points out, the top is "good for travel" because it doesn't wrinkle.
Another five-star reviewer said they "absolutely love" the top — so much so that they're snapping it up in other colors.
Keep scrolling for more patterns, and then head to Amazon to snap up the SimpleFun Blouse for $25.
