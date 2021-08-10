Simone Biles Wore a Colorful Tie-Dye Bikini to Unwind Over the Weekend — Shop Similar Styles on Amazon

"I don't write reviews for anything, but once I put on this bathing suit, I knew I had to! I'm a mom to a two-year-old, and still having a hard time getting rid of my mom bod. My husband and I are going to Mexico for vacation, and I've been trying to find the right suit that I feel comfortable in with my new body. Let me tell you, I put this on and did a double take in the mirror because I looked good AF for once and felt good in my skin!" raved a shopper. "It is unbelievably soft and comfortable. Mommas of the world, who are struggling with their bodies, buy this!"