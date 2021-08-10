Simone Biles Wore a Colorful Tie-Dye Bikini to Unwind Over the Weekend — Shop Similar Styles on Amazon
How sweet it is! Simone Biles, who is settling back home in Houston after competing in the Olympics in Tokyo, was all smiles in a recent Instagram post wearing a colorful tie-dye bikini poolside. The decorated gymnast, who recently withdrew from five final events due to mental health concerns, looked relaxed and radiant in the pastel-colored two-piece look.
"Sweet like candy," the Olympian captioned the post, which quickly garnered over a million likes.
Biles showed off her winning smile and wore her braids long and loose, as she also posted an Instagram story posing with a pretty cocktail poolside, too. The star athlete is clearly enjoying some well-deserved time for herself to relax among family and loved ones.
And because we're big believers in the mantra that if you look good, you feel good, we decided to follow suit and rounded up a few vibrant bikinis that will remind you of the show-stopping two-piece that Biles rocked over the weekend.
This affordable style by Zaful is a dead ringer for the one worn by the gymnast, and even features the same sherbert-colored hues and sexy U-neckline for an added peek of skin.
"Very pleased with this purchase. Quality feels great, I didn't expect it to be as good as expensive swimwear, but it definitely feels great on the skin and it's really flattering," one reviewer shared.
This cute tie-dye two-piece by Suukess offers a high-cut bottom for slightly more coverage, and a padded top for a bit more lift. The tank-inspired styling also provides sturdy support, while the cutout detail allows for underboob exposure, if that's your thing. And there's a good chance you'll feel "an instant confidence boost" as soon as you put on this flattering suit, according to one reviewer.
"I don't write reviews for anything, but once I put on this bathing suit, I knew I had to! I'm a mom to a two-year-old, and still having a hard time getting rid of my mom bod. My husband and I are going to Mexico for vacation, and I've been trying to find the right suit that I feel comfortable in with my new body. Let me tell you, I put this on and did a double take in the mirror because I looked good AF for once and felt good in my skin!" raved a shopper. "It is unbelievably soft and comfortable. Mommas of the world, who are struggling with their bodies, buy this!"
And last but not least, we had to include this eye-catching string bikini for those ready to bare it all. With its classic halter style top and adjustable string-tie bottoms, this suit scores big points in our book.
