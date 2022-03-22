Simone Biles Embraced a 'Bikini Kind of Life' in Neon Swimwear — Shop Similar Styles Under $35
The island life is a good life. Just ask Simone Biles, who recently slipped away to Turks and Caicos with fiance Jonathan Owens to celebrate her 25th birthday. As evidenced from the Olympian's sun-drenched Instagram updates, the power couple lived it up in the Caribbean, making the most of their time together in paradise. "Living a bikini kind of life," she captioned one beachy post, posing in a strapless, orange one-piece swimsuit paired with a white bucket hat. This was just one of many eye-catching ensembles (including a sexy bright green bikini, a bright white matching set, a classic Burberry plaid number, and many more) that the athlete showcased throughout her trip — appearing relaxed and radiant in each skin-baring look.
Her vibrant social media updates were so compelling, that we felt equally inspired to stock up on a few new swimsuits of our own (namely of the neon variety), now that spring break is just around the corner. We rounded up several affordable, top-rated suits under $35 from Amazon to keep things cheap and cheerful this time around. Keep reading to discover a few fresh styles that should be added to your cart ASAP.
This bold cutout one-piece swimsuit by Esonlar comes in five solid colors and three patterns and is a steal at under $30. The edgy monokini design flatters most body shapes, and after scanning several of the glowing customer reviews, we have a hunch that this one will not disappoint. One reviewer declared it "the best bathing suit [she has] bought from Amazon," while another reviewer said: "This bathing suit is literally perfect! It holds my tummy in and is still so modern and sexy."
Buy It! Esonlar Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.99–$26.99; amazon.com
For other brightly colored Biles-inspired swimwear options, we found this electrifying neon two-piece number that features a simple scoop-neck top (which flatters smaller chests) and comes in 33 tantalizing colors. Similarly, this high-waisted bikini is a clear crowd pleaser boasting over 10,000 reviews from satisfied shoppers who rave about its flattering fit. One reviewer said they "[felt] comfortable and confident in all the best ways," adding that they are "really living [their] best life in this suit." Sounds like a perfect 10 to us.
Shop more neon swimwear under $35 below and get ready to make a splash this season.
Buy It! Sherry DC Brazilian Bikini, $21.99–$25.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pink Queen Cheeky High-Waist Bikini Set, $15.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Ioiom Front Cross One-Piece Swimsuit, $26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Tempt Me Crisscross Lace-Up Swimsuit, $19.99–$32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Holipick Lace-Up Monokini Swimsuit, $25.99–$32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Chyrii Criss Cross Monokini, $23.99–$26.99; amazon.com
