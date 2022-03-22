Simone Biles Embraced a 'Bikini Kind of Life' in Neon Swimwear — Shop Similar Styles Under $35

The island life is a good life. Just ask Simone Biles, who recently slipped away to Turks and Caicos with fiance Jonathan Owens to celebrate her 25th birthday. As evidenced from the Olympian's sun-drenched Instagram updates, the power couple lived it up in the Caribbean, making the most of their time together in paradise. "Living a bikini kind of life," she captioned one beachy post, posing in a strapless, orange one-piece swimsuit paired with a white bucket hat. This was just one of many eye-catching ensembles (including a sexy bright green bikini, a bright white matching set, a classic Burberry plaid number, and many more) that the athlete showcased throughout her trip — appearing relaxed and radiant in each skin-baring look.