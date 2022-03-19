Amazon Dropped Double Discounts on These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Water Shoes with 13,400+ Five Star Ratings
Whether you're headed to the beach for spring break or the lake for summer vacation, here's your chance to score savings on comfortable footwear you can wear in any body of water: Amazon is offering double discounts on these water shoes that thousands of customers swear by for outdoor adventures.
Breathable and fast-drying, the Simari unisex water shoes feature a mesh-like upper that's made mostly of polyester and a bit of lycra, and it's designed to have a snug fit similar to socks. The shoes have an elastic neckline and a pull tab on the heel, making them easy to slip into and out of. Plus, the elastic shoelaces have a locking mechanism that you can quickly pull to tighten.
The sole of the shoes are made of durable rubber and have a non-slip bump texture to help with stability, whether you're hiking to a waterfall or walking across a rocky shore. Plus, each sole has eight drainage holes to help get rid of excess water, so you don't have to slosh around in them after moving from water to land. (If you want to speed up the drying process, the brand recommends wringing them out.)
Normally, the shoes cost $40, but many sizes are on sale right now. Even better, there's an extra coupon listed in the product description that you can clip for even more savings.
The unisex shoes are available in 14 sizes (if you're not sure which to buy, check out the brand's size chart in the product description) and a whopping 42 colors, many of which are black and dark hues of green and navy with colorful accents. There are also bright colors available, including, pink, orange, and blue. And if you prefer a soft neutral, there are shades of white and gray, too.
With the sneakers ranking high on Amazon's water shoes best-seller list, it comes as no surprise that they have more than 13,400 five-star ratings. Shoppers have worn the "incredibly comfortable" shoes for so many different activities in water and on land (or both), including kayaking, hiking, snorkeling, canoeing, and water aerobic classes. They also say they're handy for more relaxed outings, like tubing on the river or walking on hot sand at the beach.
Customers also love how flexible they are, with one saying they're "the perfect mix of form-fitting comfort and support." Another claims that "you forget you have them on your feet" because they "work so well underwater." Others rave about the "stylish" shoes' many color choices.
Plan ahead for your warm-weather vacations and pick up the Simari water shoes at Amazon before this deal disappears.
