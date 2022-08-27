Shoppers Keep Buying This New Sweater with Crochet Detail on Amazon, and It's 40% Off Right Now

It comes in 16 colors

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 27, 2022 11:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sidefeel crochet sweater
Photo: Amazon

Between chiffon blouses and flowy dresses, all kinds of cute clothes have been dropping on Amazon this summer. But if you're ready to start upgrading your fall wardrobe, shoppers are flocking to this newly released sweater.

The Sidefeel Crewneck Pullover Sweater is currently one of the best-selling new sweaters on the entire site. And while the fall season may still be several weeks away, now's the best time to pick up the popular sweater for yourself. Thanks to an on-site coupon listed in the product description, it's 40 percent off right now.

Sidefeel crochet sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Sidefeel Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $19.79 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes up to XXL, the cozy sweater is made of soft material. It has several fun details that make it more elevated than a classic pullover, including open knit detailing down the front along with balloon sleeves.

A fall closet staple, there are plenty of ways to style the sweater. Wear it with jeans or leggings and sneakers for running errands, walking the dog, and other casual activities. If you're headed to a brunch date or to the office, dress it up with slacks or a skirt and throw on some heeled booties and a necklace. You can even reach for the versatile knit during the winter. When it gets colder, pull on a beanie and wear it under a warm coat.

The sweater comes in 16 colors, including warm neutrals and deeper hues. You can also take your pick from pastel green, purple, and blue. Normally, the sweater costs $33, but it's currently on sale for $20. Just be sure to clip the coupon that pops up after selecting a size.

There are already a handful of glowing reviews from shoppers who left five-star ratings for the sweater, with one customer saying that it's "super soft and comfy."

Keep scrolling for more colors then head to Amazon to pick up the Sidefeel Crewneck Pullover Sweater while it's still on sale for under $25.

Sidefeel crochet sweater
Amazon

Sidefeel crochet sweater
Amazon

Sidefeel crochet sweater
Amazon

