Amazon Shoppers Say These Denim Joggers Are Their ‘Favorite Pants’ — and They’re Currently on Sale

When working from home, there are those who prefer to get dressed and those who would rather spend the day typing in a silky pajama set. And then, of course, there are some who are looking for something in between — an outfit that's, yes, comfortable, but also stretchy enough to laze around on the couch.
The solution is a pair of these Sidefeel Women Pull-on Distressed Denim Joggers from Amazon. Constructed with an elastic drawstring waistband, the stretchy joggers aren't tight-fitting, but rather a pant more reminiscent of a cross between jeggings and sweatpants. The lightweight joggers are generously cut, providing ample room to lounge without fear you'll cut off the circulation in your legs, and are detailed with side and back pockets.
Throw on a pair to work from home or casually wear out, whether you're simply running to the grocery store or meeting friends for lunch. The joggers come in sizes small through XXL in a number of colors, with some that boast distressed accents in the knees. Choose from colors like black, pink, light wash blue, green, and gray.
Amazon shoppers are snapping these joggers up, citing that they're "comfy denim for working from home" and "true to size." Others mention that they're just as stylish as real jeans — minus a tight waistband — and have even managed to pair them with heels.
"These are my favorite pants," one shopper writes. "I want them in every single color. [They're] so, so comfortable and excellent quality. I get so many compliments when wearing them!"
"This denim is soft and the fit is roomy, with a comfortable elastic waist," another shopper shares. "I love the distressed look and the denim is lightweight, which I find very wearable and comfortable. I plan on buying another pair."
The joggers typically retail for $39.99 on Amazon, but a few of the more popular colors are currently on sale for as low as $36.99, including two shades of black and a dark blue distressed denim. Shop the Sidefeel Women Pull-On Distressed Denim Joggers on Amazon and transform all your WFH outfits.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.