Shoppers Say People 'Often Mistake' These Flats for Rothy's — but They're a Fraction of the Price

“The material keeps your feet from getting super sweaty throughout the day”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 8, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Fashion One-Off: Rothy's flats lookalike TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Whether you're heading into the office or running errands, you're going to need a pair of shoes that are comfortable and stylish — and won't leave you with blisters or sore toes at the end of the day.

Rather than spend hours browsing the internet, look to the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers, who suggest snagging a pair of Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats, which are currently on sale. The flats are made out of mesh, so they're super breathable, and finished off with a polyvinyl chloride sole that's very supportive. Altogether, the fabrics craft a closed-toe shoe that's soft, flexible, and comfortable — one that you can definitely wear all day long.

Since the flats are so easy to slip on and off, they're convenient to throw on, whether you're headed to a coffee shop or meeting friends for lunch. Plus, they're sure to go with just about anything, from trousers and jeans to dresses and skirts. Shoppers can choose from a host of colors and patterns, including leopard print and black, all of which are available in sizes 5 through 11.

Shupua Women's Flats Black Flats Shoes Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Comfortable Bow Girls Flats Dressy
Amazon

Buy It! Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats, $25.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Nearly 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given the flats a five-star rating, with users noting that people "often mistake" them for Rothy's and adding that they're "ridiculously comfortable." One reviewer wrote, "They are so comfortable and the material keeps your feet from getting super sweaty throughout the day," while another added: "They have the style of a Rothy's shoe without the price."

A third shopper said, "These shoes are very similar to a pricier pair I own," They also wrote, "These are very sharp looking with a good cushion in the footbed. They don't pinch or rub." They finished off by enthusing, "I am very impressed I like them this much and that the price is reasonable."

Shupua Women's Flats Black Flats Shoes Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Comfortable Bow Girls Flats Dressy
Amazon

Buy It! Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats, $25.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats while they're just $26.

