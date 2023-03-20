Shoppers Call This Top-Rated Bra 'One of the Most Comfortable' They've Ever Owned, and It's 50% Off

Finding the most comfortable bra is not an easy task — especially when online shopping.

There are so many factors to consider when bra shopping: the style of the straps, level of padding, cup fit, band comfort, and more. Customer reviews are your friend when browsing bras online, and this Vanity Fair Full Figure Back Smoothing Bra style has thousands to consult. The reviewers' size is listed, too, so you can get feedback from shoppers who are the same size as you.

We spotted the bra on Amazon's Customer Most-Loved list, which curates products that have a rating over four stars with at least 1,000 reviews. This bra has more than 31,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "the perfect bra" and the "best bra ever for bigger busts." It's also majorly discounted right now — only $25, half of its original price.

Amazon

Buy It! Vanity Fair Full Figure Back Smoothing Bra, $25 (orig. $50); amazon.com

The bra is designed for sizes 36C–42H and comes in underwire and wire-free options. There are dozens of colors to choose from including a range of flesh tones, classic black, and pretty colors like lavender, orchid, and pastel blue.

Its standout design feature is the wide back, which is made from a four-way stretch fabric for a smooth look under clothes — no bulges here. "I was looking for support, comfort and no weird back or side bulges poking out from around the edges. This bra checked all of those boxes," said a shopper who rated the bra five stars.

"I don't think I have ever worn something so comfortable in every way," another reviewer wrote. "I have zero — I repeat, zero — bulging on the back or sides," they shared, and added, "I am in love with this bra and will continue to order!" A final shopper called the bra "perfect" and said, it's "one of the most comfortable bras I've ever owned. Soft. Flattering. Wide straps for better support. Smoothes out those areas at the back."

The reviews speak for themselves — this is a bra worth trying, especially while it's on sale for $25 at Amazon.

