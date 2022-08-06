People.com Lifestyle Fashion This 'Flattering' Flowy Blouse Can be Paired with Anything, and It's on Sale Right Now in Multiple Colors Get select styles for as little as $22 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2022 07:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Although fall is around the corner, it sure doesn't feel like it — so you may be looking to pair your trendy wide-leg jeans with long sleeve tops that offer extra air flow. Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this flowy V-neck blouse that offers great coverage, but is super lightweight and airy. With more than 2,000 five-star ratings, the Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse is climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart this week because of its breathable material and variety of color options, and many of them are on sale for just $22. Amazon Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Floral Green, $22.08 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The popular blouse — which is a best-seller in both tunics and button-down shirts — is made of a polyester and spandex blend that one shopper said feels "soft and very comfortable." While you'll get full coverage of your shoulders and arms, the top has a deep-V neckline to show just the right amount of skin. And the sleeves aren't your average — they're bell-style and puff out at the bottom for some added style. Whether you're in the heat of summer or transitioning to fall, the versatile blouse can be worn in any season. Opt to wear it with white jeans and sandals for your summer happy hour, or consider rocking it with flowy slacks and booties at your fall work event. It's machine washable, making it so easy to wear time and again. One reviewer said the "flattering" top fits just right, and they get "so many compliments" every time they wear it. "It's beautiful, light, and airy," another person said, adding that they love how you can dress it up or down. And someone else especially loves the puffy sleeves. "I love the bell sleeves and the sheer fabric," they said, highlighting the "cute" fit that feels comfortable. Right now, you can get multiple colors of the Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse for as little as $22, including gorgeous floral patterns in red, yellow, and blue, as well as solids in pink, purple, and red. And if you love the patterns so much but want a little more air, the short sleeve version is also on sale. No matter the season, let this breathable flowy top become the staple blouse of your dreams. Shop more colors below. Amazon Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Floral Red, $22.08 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Floral Yellow, $22.08 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Purple, $26.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Pink, $22.93 (orig.26.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Short Sleeve Blouse in Floral Gray; $21.23 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Short Sleeve Blouse in Floral Orange; $21.23 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.