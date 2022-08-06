This 'Flattering' Flowy Blouse Can be Paired with Anything, and It's on Sale Right Now in Multiple Colors

Although fall is around the corner, it sure doesn't feel like it — so you may be looking to pair your trendy wide-leg jeans with long sleeve tops that offer extra air flow. Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this flowy V-neck blouse that offers great coverage, but is super lightweight and airy.

With more than 2,000 five-star ratings, the Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse is climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart this week because of its breathable material and variety of color options, and many of them are on sale for just $22.

Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Floral Green, $22.08 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

The popular blouse — which is a best-seller in both tunics and button-down shirts — is made of a polyester and spandex blend that one shopper said feels "soft and very comfortable."

While you'll get full coverage of your shoulders and arms, the top has a deep-V neckline to show just the right amount of skin. And the sleeves aren't your average — they're bell-style and puff out at the bottom for some added style.

Whether you're in the heat of summer or transitioning to fall, the versatile blouse can be worn in any season. Opt to wear it with white jeans and sandals for your summer happy hour, or consider rocking it with flowy slacks and booties at your fall work event. It's machine washable, making it so easy to wear time and again.

One reviewer said the "flattering" top fits just right, and they get "so many compliments" every time they wear it.

"It's beautiful, light, and airy," another person said, adding that they love how you can dress it up or down.

And someone else especially loves the puffy sleeves. "I love the bell sleeves and the sheer fabric," they said, highlighting the "cute" fit that feels comfortable.

Right now, you can get multiple colors of the Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse for as little as $22, including gorgeous floral patterns in red, yellow, and blue, as well as solids in pink, purple, and red. And if you love the patterns so much but want a little more air, the short sleeve version is also on sale.

No matter the season, let this breathable flowy top become the staple blouse of your dreams. Shop more colors below.

Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Floral Red, $22.08 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Floral Yellow, $22.08 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Purple, $26.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse in Pink, $22.93 (orig.26.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Short Sleeve Blouse in Floral Gray; $21.23 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Shewin V-Neck Short Sleeve Blouse in Floral Orange; $21.23 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

