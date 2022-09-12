Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with Amazon's Best-Selling Flannel Shacket, and It's on Sale Now “I’ve had so many compliments on it” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Fall is right around the corner — which means we're already starting to down pumpkin cake and pull out all our favorite cardigans. And while it's certainly not quite that time of year where a heavy parka is required, you do need some kind of coat to get you through those colder mornings. Enter the Shewin Flannel Shacket, which is currently on sale at Amazon. As the name suggests, this shacket is part shirt, park jacket, making it a versatile pick for transitional weather. Woven out of 100 percent polyester, the shacket is outfitted with giant buttons, chest pockets, long sleeves, and a turn-down collar. It's wonderfully soft — so you'll want to live in it even when you're just sitting on the couch. Choose from a slew of plaid colors, including blue, yellow, and gray, all of which are available in sizes S-XXL. Shoppers have found tons of ways to style the shacket; you can tie it around your waist, roll up the sleeves, or even close the buttons and wear it as a big shirt. It's guaranteed to pair well with just about anything, whether you're wearing leggings, jeans, or a tank top. And when it's time for the shacket to be cleaned, just toss it in the washing machine. Amazon Buy It! Shewin Flannel Shacket, $34.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given this shacket a five-star rating, and it's the best-seller in its category. Users write that they're "obsessed" with the shacket that's perfect for "in-between seasons," with one exclaiming that it's "great for fall." Another reviewer added: "I wore it for a New Year's Eve party at a neighbor's house and it was perfect for the Michigan winter weather." One five-star reviewer enthused that the shacket is "well worth the money" and "comfortable." They added: "I love it so much I bought the brown one, and I've had so many compliments on it." They finished off by saying that they went with the medium size, writing that it "fits perfectly." Amazon Buy It! Shewin Flannel Shacket, $34.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the Shewin Flannel Shacket while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.