Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with Amazon's Best-Selling Flannel Shacket, and It's on Sale Now

Fall is right around the corner — which means we're already starting to down pumpkin cake and pull out all our favorite cardigans. And while it's certainly not quite that time of year where a heavy parka is required, you do need some kind of coat to get you through those colder mornings.

Enter the Shewin Flannel Shacket, which is currently on sale at Amazon. As the name suggests, this shacket is part shirt, park jacket, making it a versatile pick for transitional weather. Woven out of 100 percent polyester, the shacket is outfitted with giant buttons, chest pockets, long sleeves, and a turn-down collar. It's wonderfully soft — so you'll want to live in it even when you're just sitting on the couch. Choose from a slew of plaid colors, including blue, yellow, and gray, all of which are available in sizes S-XXL.

Shoppers have found tons of ways to style the shacket; you can tie it around your waist, roll up the sleeves, or even close the buttons and wear it as a big shirt. It's guaranteed to pair well with just about anything, whether you're wearing leggings, jeans, or a tank top. And when it's time for the shacket to be cleaned, just toss it in the washing machine.

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given this shacket a five-star rating, and it's the best-seller in its category. Users write that they're "obsessed" with the shacket that's perfect for "in-between seasons," with one exclaiming that it's "great for fall." Another reviewer added: "I wore it for a New Year's Eve party at a neighbor's house and it was perfect for the Michigan winter weather."

One five-star reviewer enthused that the shacket is "well worth the money" and "comfortable." They added: "I love it so much I bought the brown one, and I've had so many compliments on it." They finished off by saying that they went with the medium size, writing that it "fits perfectly."

Head to Amazon to get the Shewin Flannel Shacket while it's on sale.

