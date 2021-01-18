One Detail on This Under-$30 Sweater Is the Reason Amazon Shoppers Get ‘So Many Compliments’
It can be hard to feel put-together at home sometimes, especially when you're wearing oversized sweaters and loungewear sets nearly 24/7. So if you're looking for a comfortable addition to your stay-at-home wardrobe that's stylish enough to wear out (and even get complimented on!), then we suggest checking out this cozy sweater that's under $30 on Amazon.
At first glance, the Shermie Heart Patchwork Sweater might look like any other cozy knit in your closet — but when you look closely, there's a special detail: a heart-shaped patch on the back of each elbow. And while many other affordable knits in this price range often feel scratchy on your skin, plenty of people in the reviews section rave about how soft and cozy this sweater is.
Not only are Amazon shoppers obsessed with the sweater themselves (it has over 1,200 five-star ratings), but they also get tons of praise from other people whenever they wear it out — all thanks to its clever patchwork. One wrote: "This is one of the most comfy sweaters I've ever owned. I literally wear it like twice a week! I get so many compliments on it, and everyone loves the hearts on the sleeves."
Plus, they love that they can wear it for nearly any occasion. The adorable heart detailing helps strikes a perfect balance between cute and casual — all without sacrificing the comfort we crave from sweaters. You can easily wear it while lounging around the house with leggings, or you can dress it up with jeans and jewelry for dinner.
"Perfect for an oversized sweater," said a shopper. "I wear this constantly. It's very soft, not overly warm, and the elbow patches are so cute. It's perfect with skinny jeans and booties."
And if you happen to post a picture of yourself wearing the Shermie patchwork sweater on your Instagram feed, you might convince your followers to follow suit: "When I posted it on my social media I had like 25 friends buy it, too," added another.
Although a few shoppers were surprised to find that the heart patches didn't line up on their elbows properly the first time they tried the sweater on, one reviewer kindly stepped in to point out that anyone having this issue might be wearing it backward. (There's no tag on the back of the neck, so it could be an easy mistake to make.)
The comfy knit is available in sizes S to XL, and it comes in eight different colorways and two thickness options, depending on how warm you want it to be. Some customers chose to size up for an extra baggy look that's perfect for tucking into the front of jeans — but otherwise, many say it runs pretty true to size.
Head to Amazon to scoop up the cozy patchwork sweater for as little as $23. Since Valentine's Day will be here before we know it, think of it as a play on the saying, "wear your heart on your sleeve."
