Mothers know best — especially when those mothers happen to be Shay Mitchell and Elsa Hosk.

The enterprising pair recently joined forces to design an eye-catching array of mom-friendly totes and accessories for Mitchell's luggage brand Béis — and we're in love with the entire line. The premise of the collaboration was to strike a balance between functionality and style to move with you through motherhood and beyond, and if you ask us, they did just that.

Hosk, who is not only a highly sought-after model, but also the mother to one-year-old daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly, envisioned practical pieces that could easily go undetected while storing diapers, baby bottles, and the like.

"The inspiration for this collection was [a] non-baby bag. Anything you could use when your baby is grown up, too," she said in an interview on the brand's blog. "For example, you can still use the tote, you can still use the clutch as your kids get older. You can transition them throughout your life."

The offerings include a quilted backpack tote, a stroller caddy, and an oversized clutch, to name a few. Items come in whimsical, '90s-inspired prints (i.e. a neutral animal print, a ditsy yellow floral design, and a poppy lime green checkered pattern), plus a few on-trend solid color options.

"I'm proud of the prints, I think they're cool, fashion-forward, and so cute. Tuuli loves them too; she gravitates towards prints over solids — they make everybody around her and me happy," Hosk added.

As for the technical aspect of each piece, you can rest easy knowing that your life will soon look and feel a lot more pulled together with these items in tow. The stroller caddy, for example, has a multitude of organizational pockets for storing snacks, bottles, toys, diapers, iPads, and cell phones; while the backpack tote makes for a hands-free fashion statement all on its own.

The cool carryall also features a laptop pocket, stroller straps, a key leash, and a cushioned changing pad to further streamline your load, which makes this one worth every penny of its $138 price tag.

Another standout is the cushy oversized clutch, which looks completely unassuming at first glance, but proves otherwise as soon as you unzip it. This one stores your phone and keys and other essentials — and also features a sleek changing pad that folds out for on-the-go diaper changes. As if that weren't enough, the multi-tasker also serves as a puffy protective case for 13-inch laptops, as well. Further proof that moms truly are the hardest-working people in the world.

Shop the Béis X Elsa Hosk collection below.

Buy It! Béis X Elsa Hosk The Clutch, $68; beistravel.com

Buy It! Béis X Elsa Hosk The Caddy, $58; beistravel.com

Buy It! Béis X Elsa Hosk The Gift Set, $58; beistravel.com

