Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit 'Flattering' and 'Comfortable,' and It's on Sale

Yes, body confidence comes from within. But a little smoothing and snatching from our undergarments never hurt anybody. Case in point: This Amazon shapewear bodysuit.

The Shaperx bodysuit is the best-seller in its category on Amazon, and right now, it's on sale. Shoppers praise the shapewear as "so amazingly perfect" and "an exact dupe for Kim K's bodysuit," to add more fuel to your shopping fire. While this deal lasts, you can experience its cinching effects for yourself for as little as $36.

Even though it might look tiny out of the package, the nylon and spandex material will stretch comfortably, according to the brand. And while its seamless material will hide well under clothing, the bodysuit can also be worn as clothing itself.

There's some debate in the reviews on whether to size down or stay true to your size, but we'd recommend sticking with your true size if you're looking to comfortably spend the whole day in it. The bodysuit ranges in sizes from XXS to 5XL, and it features adjustable straps to help you find your perfect fit. It's available in a few colors: The black would work well under darker garments, while the purple-mauve and beige shades are vital for sparkling winter white outfits.

Shapewear aficionados swear that it holds up against more well-known and pricier brands. One shopper said, "I've tried Spanx, [Honeylove], Amazon Spanx and this by far is the most comfortable and flattering bodysuit I have tried."

Another shopper raved, "I originally ordered this bodysuit because I heard it was a dupe for the Skims bodysuit and since Skims was and has been sold out for so long I decided on this one." Their verdict? "I'm so glad I did."

You, too, will be glad you grabbed the Shaperx Bodysuit, especially while it's on sale for under $40. Keep scrolling for more versions, including styles with full-coverage bottoms.

