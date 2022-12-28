The Shapewear Bodysuit That Shoppers Are Calling 'Perfection' Is on Sale for $30

We don't know about you, but we've spent the past weeks polishing off the last of our holiday cookies and hot chocolate supply — and with no regrets. But it seems like New Year's Eve is approaching at double speed and well, we're not exactly in the mood for tight, sparkly dresses.

So when it comes time to trade in the comfy sweats and instantly feel snatched from every angle, there is shapewear. And we've got our sights set on the Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Bodysuit, which just launched in November, according to the brand. And now through the end of January, the nylon and spandex shapewear bodysuit is on sale for just $30.

A shapewear non-negotiable is hands-down stomach support, and this bodysuit has it all the way around, as it smooths the butt and upper back, too, to offer a fully seamless look under any piece of clothing. While compression is critical, it's sometimes dreadful when included in the chest area. This Shapermint bodysuit doesn't have any traditional chest compression and lets you play around with the overall look thanks to its adjustable straps.

The sizes range from S to 4XL and like the Skims bodysuits, another popular shapewear (and much pricier) choice, it comes in black, beige, and white.

The two rows of snaps on the closure at the bottom is like finding a glorious needle in a shapewear haystack, too: we will gladly part with the struggle that is trying to snap our bodysuit closed in a public restroom.

As for what shoppers think? Well, they're in full support, according to their Shapermint reviews. "Perfection! My belly is just gone!" shared one shopper. Another labeled it as the "best smoothing/slimming garment" they have tried, and an additional reviewer said it "fits well and isn't too tight or constricting, so I honestly have trouble thinking of it as shapewear sometimes."

Another instrumental element of shapewear? It shouldn't move around when on your body. But according to one five-star reviewer, that's not a concern, as the bodysuit "is squat-proof and does not roll up or down."

Even if you're staying in to ring in the new year, there's no reason why you shouldn't feel comfortably supported and lifted. Grab the Shapermint bodysuit while it's on sale.

