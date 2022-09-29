Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Shapewear Tank Top 'Genius' — and It's Majorly Discounted at Amazon Now “I’m a 34DDD, and I have never been able to go braless… this tank is amazing” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're a fan of classic shapewear, like compression shorts, you simply need to be introduced to compression tank tops. If you've never tried these fan-favorite tanks before, you're missing out on a world of outfit support. Start by snagging the best-selling Scoop Neck Compression Cami, which is currently 47 percent off at Amazon thanks to a discount plus a coupon applied at checkout. The price per tank comes out to under $28 now, plus if you want to grab a few colors at once, the brand is also running an extra sale that gets you three for the price of two (just add them to the cart and you'll see the update at checkout). Made from a nylon-spandex blend, the tanks are naturally very stretchy and hug the curves of the wearer. They're meant to be worn underneath your other clothes, designed to provide shaping and support when you just want to feel that extra bit more confident. Amazon Buy It! Shapermint Scoop Neck Compression Cami, $26.67 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Users can easily modify the tanks thanks to the thin straps that are adjustable to your preferred fit. The tanks are seamless, perfect for smoothing out bra lines under a tight-fitting top or dress. The brand recommends sizing up for those who wear shapewear all day, but for shorter-term wear and a more noticeable figure-shaping effect, your standard size is suggested. Each tank comes in sizes S-4X, and the deal applies to all sizes in the nude, white, and black shades, so you can take your pick for the color that will get the most use in your closet — or go for the extra deal and get one of each! Considering this tank is an Amazon best-seller, it's no surprise that it's garnered thousands of five-star ratings and plenty of reviews. One reviewer who called the top "magic" added, "I'm a 34DDD and I have never been able to go braless. They finished off by saying: "This tank is amazing." Another touted it as "genius" and a third called it "[my] favorite shaper cami I own." One reviewer also attested, "It fits properly and gets rid of the muffin-top look." Grab your Shapermint Compression Cami from Amazon while the stacked deals make it less than $28. Amazon Buy It! Shapermint Scoop Neck Compression Cami, $26.67 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shapermint Scoop Neck Compression Cami, $26.67 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com More PEOPLE Shopping Stories All the Best Home and Kitchen Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Including a Customer-Loved Sofa for $522 Less This Popular Steam Cleaner That 'Blasts Through Years of Grime' Is a Must-See Amazon Deal I've Tried Lots of Bed Sheets and Never Truly Loved Any of Them — Until Now Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.