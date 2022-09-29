Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Shapewear Tank Top 'Genius' — and It's Majorly Discounted at Amazon Now

If you're a fan of classic shapewear, like compression shorts, you simply need to be introduced to compression tank tops. If you've never tried these fan-favorite tanks before, you're missing out on a world of outfit support.

Start by snagging the best-selling Scoop Neck Compression Cami, which is currently 47 percent off at Amazon thanks to a discount plus a coupon applied at checkout. The price per tank comes out to under $28 now, plus if you want to grab a few colors at once, the brand is also running an extra sale that gets you three for the price of two (just add them to the cart and you'll see the update at checkout).

Made from a nylon-spandex blend, the tanks are naturally very stretchy and hug the curves of the wearer. They're meant to be worn underneath your other clothes, designed to provide shaping and support when you just want to feel that extra bit more confident.

Buy It! Shapermint Scoop Neck Compression Cami, $26.67 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com

Users can easily modify the tanks thanks to the thin straps that are adjustable to your preferred fit. The tanks are seamless, perfect for smoothing out bra lines under a tight-fitting top or dress. The brand recommends sizing up for those who wear shapewear all day, but for shorter-term wear and a more noticeable figure-shaping effect, your standard size is suggested.

Each tank comes in sizes S-4X, and the deal applies to all sizes in the nude, white, and black shades, so you can take your pick for the color that will get the most use in your closet — or go for the extra deal and get one of each!

Considering this tank is an Amazon best-seller, it's no surprise that it's garnered thousands of five-star ratings and plenty of reviews. One reviewer who called the top "magic" added, "I'm a 34DDD and I have never been able to go braless. They finished off by saying: "This tank is amazing."

Another touted it as "genius" and a third called it "[my] favorite shaper cami I own." One reviewer also attested, "It fits properly and gets rid of the muffin-top look."

Grab your Shapermint Compression Cami from Amazon while the stacked deals make it less than $28.

