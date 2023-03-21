Lifestyle Fashion 10 Handbags to Snap Up from This Celeb-Carried Luxury Brand While They're Up to 75% Off Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kristen Bell have been spotted carrying Senreve By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. Photo: People / Reese Herrington If you've been looking to add a new handbag to your spring wardrobe, now is your chance to save big on a luxury brand that celebrities are fans of. Senreve is known for its Italian leather handbags, and right now, the brand is having its Handbag Revival Sale, with designs up to 75 percent off. This is your opportunity to buy that convertible backpack carried by Priyanka Chopra Jonas or that spacious belt bag spotted on Kristen Bell at major discounts. This sale only happens twice a year, so you don't want to miss out. Rather than browsing endlessly searching for just the right purse, we've done the work for you: Keep scrolling to see our top picks from Senreve's bi-annual sale, and remember that these styles are in (very) limited stock. Senreve's Handbag Revival Sale Top Styles Mini Maestra Bag: Perfectly Repacked, $522 (orig. $745) Alunna Bag: Perfectly Imperfect, $298 (orig. $595) Poema Pouch: Last Chance, $124 (orig. $495) Cavalla Saddle Bag: Last Chance, $173 (orig. $345) Aria Belt Bag: Perfectly Imperfect, $396 (orig. $495) Cornetti Bag: Last Chance, $426 (orig. $775) Strati Shopper: Last Chance, $248 (orig. $495) Circa Bag: Last Chance, $357 (orig. $595) Armonica Bag: Perfectly Repacked, $634 (orig. $845) Doctor Bag: Last Chance, $498 (orig. $995) Katie Holmes' $400 Brown Leather Bomber Jacket Is Sold Out, but These Similar Options Start at $35 During this handbag revival sale, styles are categorized across four conditions: "Perfectly Repacked," "Almost Perfect," "Perfectly Imperfect," and "Last Chance." When a bag is labeled "Perfectly Repacked," this means it's in new condition, but doesn't come in its original packaging, so the handbag may arrive in a different box with missing tissue paper and without an oversized dust bag. An "Almost Perfect" bag has three or less visible imperfections, and a "Perfectly Imperfect" style has up to four visible blemishes or imperfections. Bags labeled in the final category, "Last Chance," are styles that will be retired, are not damaged, have no signs of wear, and come in their original packaging. Looking for a bag that can be worn while running errands, heading into the office, and going out to dinner? Check out Senreve's Mini Maestra Bag, which converts into a handheld tote, a shoulder bag, and a backpack. The bag is spacious enough to fit a tablet up to 10.5 inches, which can be easily tucked away in the designated sleeve, and has six additional inner compartments to store your phone, wallet, keys, hand sanitizer, pens — you get it, this bag will hold a lot. Right now, it's 30 percent off. Along with Chopra Jonas, celebs like Sophia Bush and Anna Kendrick have also carried this bag while out and about. It comes in "Perfectly Repacked" condition, so while the Mini Maestra doesn't have signs of wear or damage, it doesn't come in its original packaging. Senreve Buy It! Senreve Mini Maestra Bag: Perfectly Repacked, $522 (orig. $745); senreve.com For those who want to score a smaller bag, opt for the Poema Pouch. It measures just under 10 inches long and is majorly discounted at 75 percent off. The vegan leather bag has a croc-embossed strap that folds up, so it can also serve as a go-to clutch or shoulder bag to complete your look.If you want a slightly roomier purse that will still function as a small crossbody or shoulder handbag, this saddle bag with a decorative buckle and snap closure is your next best bet — it's 50 percent off right now. Both of these styles are brand new and come in their original packaging. Senreve Buy It! Senreve Poema Pouch: Last Chance, $124 (orig. $495); senreve.com Another popular pick is the Aria Belt Bag, which is on sale for 20 percent off. This handbag can be styled as a clutch, shoulder, or crossbody bag with its adjustable strap. Plus, it's 8 inches wide, which is enough to fit your phone, lip balm, and keys (and it has an inner card slot and zipper pocket). It's a style that Bell and Maria Menounos have been spotted with before. This particular Aria bag is in Senreve's "Perfectly Imperfect" category, meaning that it has some minor signs of wear on both the interior and exterior. Senreve Buy It! Senreve Aria Belt Bag: Perfectly Imperfect, $396 (orig. $495); senreve.com No matter what type of your bag your closet is missing, you're bound to find something you need at Senreve. Treat yourself at Bi-Annual Handbag Revival Sale while styles are still in stock for up to 75 percent off. Senreve Buy It! Senreve Cavalla Saddle Bag: Last Chance, $173 (orig. $345); senreve.com Senreve Buy It! Senreve Alunna Bag: Perfectly Imperfect, $298 (orig. $595); senreve.com Senreve Buy It! Senreve Cornetti Bag: Last Chance, $426 (orig. $775); senreve.com Senreve Buy It! Senreve Strati Shopper: Last Chance, $248 (orig. $495); senreve.com Senreve Buy It! Senreve Circa Bag: Last Chance, $357 (orig. $595); senreve.com Senreve Buy It! Senreve Armonica Bag: Perfectly Repacked, $634 (orig. $845); senreve.com Senreve Buy It! 