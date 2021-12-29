The Handbag Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Own Is Having a Rare Sale

Fans include Jessica Alba, Kristen Bell, Gabrielle Union, and more
By Tamim Alnuweiri December 29, 2021 01:00 PM
Finding a good handbag is like coming across a good little black dress — theoretically easy, but in actuality, incredibly difficult. This is where practical, sustainable luxury accessories brand Senreve thrives and probably why it's become such a frequent sighting on a host of celebrities ranging from Brie Larson to Kristen Bell. Senreve bags are more affordable than say a Fendi or Hermès bag, they're still of the splurge and treat yourself variety. Sales on the celebrity-adored handbags are rare, which is why you need to pay special attention to Senreve's current 22 percent off and gift with purchase deal. 

Until January 1, you can score 22 percent off of all Senreve handbags when you sign up for text notifications. The cherry on top of the sale is that all purchases over $150 (which is every handbag and almost the rest of the brand's catalogue) come with an additional product, as in a free gift. When you spend $150-$400, you'll get a leather star charm or face mask. For purchases from $400-$800, you'll get a purse chain, strap, or card case. For the big spenders dropping $800 or more, you'll get an Envelope Laptop Sleeve

The styles most oft sighted on celebrities are The Aria Belt Bag, The Coda Belt Bag, The Maestra Bag, which comes in four sizes (milli, mini, midi, and regular/large), and The Doctor Bag, which you can get the mini and regular sizes, although the mini is currently sold out in every color. Besides these there are 4 other chic options you can shop. With the 22 percent discount, the most affordable bag is the Milli Maestra Bag at $214.50, and the most expensive option is the Maestra Dragon Bag at $916.50

Shop the quickly ending Senreve sale below.

The Aria Belt Bag

Seen on: Kristen Bell, Jasmine Tookes, Chanel Iman, Maria Menounos

The Coda Belt Bag

Seen on: Whitney Port, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair

The Maestra Bag

Seen on: Anna Kendrick, Priyanka Chopra, Brie Larson, Gabrielle Union, Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, Sophia Bush

The Doctor Bag

Seen on: Emma Roberts, Jenna Dewan, Julianne Hough

