Surprise! This Celeb-Loved Handbag Brand Just Discounted All of Its Best-Sellers in a Rare Sale
Some celebrity-loved designer brands aren't realistic for us to even dream of buying. We simply can't afford to drop $3,000 on Valentino purses or a chunk of our salary on Gucci loafers. But Senreve, a luxury handbag brand that A-listers carry around on repeat, falls in the price range we can technically afford to splurge on, but it still makes us hesitate. That's why on the rare occasion Senreve has a sale, our ears instantly perk up.
Right now, the luxe handbag brand is serving up one of those once-in-a-blue-moon sales that gently nudges us to take the plunge and finally invest in one of its high-quality bags. Twice a year, Senreve offers discounts on gently used bags from showrooms or photoshoots that would otherwise be destroyed. But not only is this weekend's sale offering brand-spanking-new handbags for less, but it includes the brand's top five best-selling bags, in honor of its fifth birthday.
The Senreve Turns 5 Sale includes 20 percent off (with code BIRTHDAY20) on some of its highly sought-after handbags, all crafted with the brand's signature Italian leather: the Aria Belt Bag, the Mini Maestra, the Alunna Bag, the Doctor Bag, and the Armonica Crossbody. And although the sale runs through November 16, Senreve bags are known to sell out and rack up huge waitlists, so don't sit on this rare deal.
Although purchasing a Senreve handbag will still cost you a pretty penny, even with this limited-time discount, it really is a smart investment. Made with practicality and durability top of mind, each bag is designed to make your life easier and uses luxurious materials that stand the test of time. A bag will last you years of use, as Kristen Bell has proven by carrying the Aria Belt Bag around for years. As an elevated version of a fanny pack, this number one best-seller can be worn as a crossbody, clutch, sling bag, or belt bag, and is roomy enough for all of your everyday essentials.
Buy It! Senreve Aria Belt Bag, $396 with code BIRTHDAY20 (orig. $495); senreve.com
Stylish stars like Brie Larson, Priyanka Chopra, and Lady Gaga have given the Maestra Bag — a convenient backpack style — their seal of approval, and Emma Roberts loves the spacious Doctor Bag for a carry-all while running errands. But beautiful appearance aside, the real reason to invest in a Senreve handbag is its unbeatable combination of functionality, craftsmanship, and durability. Shop the rest of Senreve's best-selling handbags for 20 percent off below. And step on it, because who knows when we'll be lucky enough to have a sale like this at our fingertips again?
Buy It! Senreve Mini Maestra, $620 with code BIRTHDAY20 (orig. $775); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Doctor Bag, $716 with code BIRTHDAY20 (orig. $895); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Alunna Bag, $516 with code BIRTHDAY20 (orig. $645); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Armonica Bag, $636 with code BIRTHDAY20 (orig. $795); senreve.com