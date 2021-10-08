Kristen Bell Has Been Carrying This Luxe Bag for Years — and We're Finally Making the Investment

When it comes to investment pieces, you have to be super strategic. If you're dropping hundreds of dollars on an accessory, it better be high-quality, versatile, and durable. And unlike designer shoes, which inevitably experience wear and tear, or sunglasses, which are easily scratched or lost, luxe handbags stand the test of time. BIPOC-owned brand Senreve is quickly earning a reputation as one of the most reliable luxury handbag brands out there, thanks to the stars toting them around Hollywood on repeat.