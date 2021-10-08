Kristen Bell Has Been Carrying This Luxe Bag for Years — and We're Finally Making the Investment
When it comes to investment pieces, you have to be super strategic. If you're dropping hundreds of dollars on an accessory, it better be high-quality, versatile, and durable. And unlike designer shoes, which inevitably experience wear and tear, or sunglasses, which are easily scratched or lost, luxe handbags stand the test of time. BIPOC-owned brand Senreve is quickly earning a reputation as one of the most reliable luxury handbag brands out there, thanks to the stars toting them around Hollywood on repeat.
We're not just talking about one A-lister carrying a Senreve purse several times over the span of a few months — no, celebs like Anna Kendrick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Selma Blair, and Jessica Alba have been spotted with the bags in hand for years, proving that they aren't just a flash-in-the-pan fad. Kristen Bell, one of Senreve's most loyal famous fans, often steps out wearing the Aria Belt Bag, like she did just today. The Good Place star shared an elevator mirror pic to Instagram with the purse strapped around her waist (while wearing a stunning green leather suit, BTW.)
Buy It! Senreve Aria Belt Bag in Noir Vegan Leather, $495, senreve.com
Bell is sporting the Aria Belt Bag in the noir shade of vegan leather, which is scratch, stain, and water-resistant. With a removable leather strap, this versatile purse can be worn as a crossbody, clutch, sling bag, or belt bag (aka, an upgraded fanny pack.) The popular Senreve handbag comes in a wide variety of colors in six different leather finishes, ranging from embossed to pebbled, all handcrafted in Italy.
Unlike traditional fanny packs, the Aria Belt Bag can fit everything you need on the daily: your cell phone (up to an iPhone 8 Plus), wallet, chapstick, headphones, hand sanitizer, a face mask, and more. Plus, an exterior slip pocket under the front flap provides easy access to essentials, like your ID or metro card. Easily elevate the handbag by swapping the leather strap with Senreve's beveled chain or statement shoulder strap.
We're not going to lie: Senreve handbags do cost a pretty penny, but with luxurious materials, smart design, and high-quality craftsmanship, they're worth the investment. Plus, this weekend only, Senreve is offering a free gift with any purchase over $300 — which is an expected price point for most of the brand's pieces, anyway. Snag a stylish face mask ($65) when you spend over $300, a star charm ($85) for any purchase over $500, and a carte folio (aka, a mini wallet that costs $175) when you spend $700.
Take advantage of this limited-time deal by investing in the bag you'll be carrying for years to come. Below, shop the Aria Belt Bag in nine different colors and materials.
