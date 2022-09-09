These 'Stretchy and Comfortable' Bralettes Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon Right Now

Comfort comes first when bra shopping, and Amazon shoppers think these bralettes should be at the top of your undergarment wishlist.

Thousands of customers swear by the Selizo Cami Padded Bralettes for comfortable support. And now's a great time to add them to your cart — they're currently up to 47 percent off.

Made of a polyester-cotton blend, the bralettes are soft, breathable, and lightweight. They have a V-neck, stretchy camisole straps, and removable pads. While they have a barely-there feel, they still provide support (without constricting underwire), whether you're exercising, running errands, or lounging around at home.

Amazon

Buy It! Selizo Cami Padded Bralettes, Set of 6, $22.99–$26.99 (orig. $42.99–$49.99); amazon.com

The bralettes come in a pack of six, and each one is a different color. According to the product images, that includes classic neutrals (black, gray, white, and beige) as well as dark hues (green and burgundy). As for sizing, there are three options to choose from: Small/Medium, Medium/Large, and Large-Extra-Large. A handful of reviewers say the bras run true to size, but others suggest sizing down for a tighter fit.

Pricing depends on the size you opt for, but the good news is that every size is currently discounted. On sale for a whopping 47 percent off, the Small/Medium is marked down to $23, which comes out to just under $4 per bralette.

More than 4,200 customers have given the "super soft" bralettes a five-star rating, with one saying that having one on is so comfortable, "I forget that I'm even wearing it."

A healthcare worker with a 34/36B bra size opted for the Small/Medium and wrote, "These bralettes [are] extremely comfortable and stretchy." They also called out their versatility: "I like that I can use them under my scrubs and then go to the gym with them on after and still get good support while working out."

A shopper who got the largest size wrote, "I am a size 34DD and these fit quite well," adding that "they stretch enough to cover everything while still holding shape." The reviewer also pointed out, "The straps are so thin and stretchy that they don't dig in."

Give your underwear drawer a comfortable upgrade and pick up the Selizo Cami Padded Bralettes Set while it's still on major sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.